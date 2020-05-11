Dublin Pride launch exciting new Pride Guide cover competition

While Pride festivals around the country have had to rethink their celebrations due to ongoing concerns around COVID-19, Dublin Pride are gearing up for their first virtual Pride by launching an exciting new competition for their Pride Guide.

Dublin Pride shared, “We’re in this together, so let’s be in it together. We want your pictures, your words and your creations to be part of the physical record of LGBTI+ life in Dublin in 2020 that will be this year’s Pride Guide.”

First up is their competition to create the cover of the Pride Guide. They explained, “We’re all about diversity, so any medium is welcome (maybe not pictures of that banana bread you made). It has to be your own original creation and we’ll feature a selection of the best entries inside.

“The Pride Guide is A4 in size and will be available as a free download as well as a limited print run. The deadline for entries is May 20 and the winner will be announced at the official launch of Dublin Pride on May 22.”

Alongside the cover competition, they welcome the community to share their stories with Pride Guide readers. They elaborate, “They say Shakespeare wrote King Lear in lockdown. Have you a poem, a story or a reflection you’d like to share? Send it in and we’ll feature our favourite ones.”

They also welcome any fun photos the community would like to have featured in the guide’s pages – “Send us your best lockdown pictures and you might get included in our staying at home society pages.”

Submissions can be made to [email protected] by May 20. The team will send a Dublin Pride gift pack and of course a copy of the Pride Guide to everyone whose submissions they use.

For further terms and conditions, you can check out the Dublin Pride website here.