Activists stage Dublin protest against Sinn Féin’s support of Northern Ireland puberty blocker ban

Today, August 27, a group of activists from several LGBTQ+ organisations gathered outside the Sinn Féin headquarters in Dublin to protest the party’s support of the ban on puberty blockers in Northern Ireland.

The ban was originally introduced by the UK Conservative government in May 2024 as a temporary measure applying only to England, Scotland and Wales. It was then renewed in August by Keir Starmer’s Labour government, with First Minister and Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill approving the ban’s extension to Northern Ireland, bringing the country in line with UK policy.

In a statement released today, August 27, O’Neill said, “We want the best possible medical support for children and young people who need trans healthcare.

“The three-month temporary suspension of puberty blockers for children and young people is based on clear and unequivocal advice from the Chief Medical Officer pending review,” she continued.

“Children, parents and clinicians need to have full confidence in the effectiveness and safety of medical treatments. Health care and clinical decisions need to be based on the scientific and medical evidence.”

Puberty blockers are a form of gender-affirming care and are considered to be a life-saving treatment for trans youth. Studies have shown that those who have access to puberty blockers at a younger age are less likely to consider suicide and will have better mental health when moving into adulthood.

The move to extend the ban to Northern Ireland has been received with widespread criticism among LGBTQ+ organisations across the island. To protest this decision, ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement organised a demonstration outside Sinn Féin headquarters in Dublin, where participants gathered at 1pm.

Many carried signs with messages of support for the Northern Irish trans community, reading “Puberty blockers save lives”, “No LGB without the T”, “Gender dysphoria among top reasons for mental health issues in LGBTQIA+ youth in Ireland”, and “Trans healthcare now”.

Several speakers from community organisations such as Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin, Transgress the NGS, and ROSA addressed the crowd to highlight the issue at hand. The speakers questioned whether Sinn Féin would approve a ban on puberty blockers in the Republic of Ireland should they be voted into power at the upcoming general elections.

They spoke about how the ban on puberty blockers in the UK has been introduced on the basis of the Cass Review, which has been condemned as “deeply flawed” for disregarding scientific evidence about the safety of the medication. Moreover, they highlighted how the Cass Review doesn’t even explicitly recommend a ban on puberty blockers.

Speaking about Sinn Féin’s past support of trans issues, they also referenced a speech given by leader Mary Lou McDonald at Dublin Pride 2020 which took place digitally due to public health restrictions. During that speech, McDonald said: “I have noted with concern the backlash against transgender people in many countries around the world. Sinn Féin proudly stands with the transgender community,” prompting activists to question what has changed since then.

The speakers also denounced how several parties in Ireland and the UK are exploiting trans issues for their own political agenda rather than focusing on real societal problems like the housing crisis, the healthcare crisis, and the cost of living crisis.

A similar protest is taking place at Belfast city hall today, where demonstrators will gather to protest against the Executive’s decision and stand in solidarity with trans people in the North.

In similar news, since August 24, young trans activists have occupied the Department for Education in London to demand “the right to a safe and inclusive education, and the rights of trans youth and adults”.

The group, called Trans Kids Deserve Better, is rallying against the Department for Education’s draft Gender Questioning Children guidance, which, if implemented, they say would “potentially violate the Equality Act and harm a whole generation of trans and non-binary children.”