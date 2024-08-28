Community “devastated” as Galway LGBTQ+ venue Bar Nova announces closure

Bar Nova has announced its closure, confirming that last orders will be called for the final time on Sunday, September 1. Known as Galway’s premier LGBTQ+ bar, the news has left customers, performers and community members “devastated”, as they mourn the loss of yet another Irish queer venue.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, August 27, Bar Nova management confirmed the closure “with a heavy heart” and thanked those who have “helped to make the last 6 years a huge success”.

“We hope that you can all join us this weekend to raise a glass, share some memories and celebrate the good times,” the statement continued.

“It’s not a goodbye, but a heartfelt Thank You for all the laughs, friendships and unforgettable nights.

“Let’s make this weekend one for the books! We can’t wait to see you all,” it concluded.

The announcement sparked an influx of supportive comments, with performer and broadcaster Paul Ryder writing: “So sorry to hear this. I’ve had some amazing memories here. Wishing all the best to those involved.”

Several other drag artists expressed similar sentiments. Minnie Buss shared, “I’ll never forget the many traumas of a minnie buss wednesday,” while Devon Diva expressed that she will be “forever grateful for nova”.

Additionally, Ireland’s leading drag agency Queens of the Party thanked the bar for everything it’s done, saying: “It’s been nothing short of a pleasure working along you all each week!”

DJ Ruth, a well-known figure within the queer nightlife scene, voiced her disappointment, sharing: “I’ve had (a) lot of fun here over the years”.

Several customers also commented, with one saying it was her “favorite spot in all of galway”. Another described it as “such a warm and welcoming place”, while someone else wrote: “Always tough seeing LGBT+ spaces closing”.

Bar Nova’s closure comes after the likes of Dublin’s All My Friends and Cork’s Loafers faced similar fates in recent years.