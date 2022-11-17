Praise floods in for Galway gay bar after hilarious review goes viral

On Tuesday, November 15, one Twitter user hilariously described his experience visiting the only gay bar in Galway, Bar Nova, labelling it “iconic”, and other users have shared their thoughts in response.

Caolán Mc Aree was travelling out west and tweeting about his experience along the way, including his time in the county’s premiere LGBTQ+ hotspot which often hosts fabulous drag nights and other fun queer events. Approaching 11pm, he voiced his findings on social media, stating: “I’m in Galway’s only Gay Bar, it’s the size of someone’s living room. There’s 5 people here and a Drag Queen standing at a little podium in the corner playing bops on Spotify. Iconic.”

Hundreds of people have liked the original Tweet, and many have responded sharing their own thoughts and experiences from frequenting the lively bar.

User @DJRuth_dub began reminiscing in the Twitter thread saying, “Aww I love Bar Nova. Used to be Stranos back in the day,” with others joining in to remember Galway’s gay bar history. Twitter user @onceoffac made a nostalgic comment, reading: “It’s come a long way from Wilde’s: no Spotify back then!”

Many proud locals have supported the original tweet, with @jlarkin246 saying “We live for chaos on the west coast,” and @mstrinakayla commenting “it ain’t much but its honest work.” People continued to chime in, sharing their love of the LGBTQ+ pub, with @BenKellyTweets writing: “I was there in the summer. Incredible scenes”.

The viral tweet and the resulting positive responses have proved to be excellent marketing for the venue, with people who have never been before also joining in on the conversation. “I’ve just added that to my bucket list,” wrote @chris_in_dub. And it’s not just Galwegians who speak highly of the gay bar, with @lucywuwbu saying: “Bar Nova is my favourite place in this country and I don’t even live in Galway.”

Whether you think size matters or not, it’s clear that this little gay bar in Galway has a huge impact. Bottom line, if you don’t know, get to know and don’t miss this beloved spot on your next trip out west.