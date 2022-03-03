Galway to get its first Pride rainbow crossing

Galway City Council has announced that the city is going to have its first Pride rainbow painted on the pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street. The news has been received as a positive and inclusive move by councillors Owen Hanley and Niall McNelis.

The decision was taken by the City Council after receiving several calls from activists and locals to have the crossing installed. The installation would involve painting the street in a representation of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

Other than offering representation to the community, rainbow crossings are a symbol of inclusivity and openness, aimed at signalling that LGBTQ+ citizens and travellers will find a safe space in the city.

Galway's first rainbow crossing will be installed in the next two weeks on Bridge Street. Thanks to @GalwayCityCo for making this happen 🏳️‍🌈🙌 — Cllr. Owen Hanley (@OwenHanleyLives) March 2, 2022

The news has been welcomed with joy by Labour Galway City East councillor Owen Hanley. “As the city’s first openly LGBT+ public representative, I am delighted to see such a statement of inclusion on our streets,” he said. “Visibility matters and this is a proud expression of how inclusive Galway is as a place to live, work, and visit. It is also a chance to reflect how much further we must go to ensure we have the infrastructure, culture, and focus to create a welcoming city for all.”

“This is something I’ve been raising, and I’m delighted that is now going to happen,” added Labour Galway City West councillor, Niall McNelis.

The rainbow crossing in Galway will be similar to ones recently painted in Wicklow, Limerick, Arklow, Derry and Dublin as Ireland continues to display its support for its LGBTQ+ citizens. In the case of the Limerick crossing, the City Mayor Cllr Daniel Butler summed the importance of these symbols when he said, “Thousands of people pass along this route every day and this is a very visual way for us to say that Limerick is inclusive and welcoming to all.”