Limerick unveils its first rainbow crossing

On Thursday, February 16, Limerick unveiled its first Pride rainbow crossing. It was installed by Limerick’s Active Travel team who are aiming to improve the City’s pedestrian and cycling network.

The vibrant new feature exists outside the City and County Council offices at Merchant’s Quay, beside a pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street. As previously mentioned, it hopes to encourage active travel, but its purpose is also to display that Limerick is an inclusive place to live and work.

Speaking on the new rainbow crossing, Limerick City Mayor Cllr Daniel Butler said: “One of Limerick’s strengths is its diversity. The LGBTQ+ community is a huge part of who we are in Limerick and I am delighted to see the Pride Rainbow colours appear in such a prominent way.

“Thousands of people pass along this route every day and this is a very visual way for us to say that Limerick is inclusive and welcoming to all,” he added.

City residents welcomed the news, with Labour councillor, Conor Sheehan, tweeting: “As one of Limerick’s first openly LGBTQ+ Public Representatives, I am delighted to see this. Visibility and representation matter”.

As one of Limerick’s first openly LGBTQ+ Public Representative’s, I am delighted to see this. Visibility and representation matter 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/k3H0V1sQ9s — Cllr Conor Sheehan (@ConorSheehan93) February 16, 2022

Limerick Pride also expressed their joy, tweeting: “We are full of #pride and excited about this historic moment today with Limerick first rainbow crossing […] We hope you all enjoy this bright addition to the city.”

We are full of #pride and excited about this historic moment today with Limerick first rainbow crossing 🏳️‍🌈. Thank you to @LimerickCouncil and Mayor @DanielButlerFG for all their help in making this happen 🏳️‍🌈❤.

We hope you all enjoy this bright addition to the city.#Limerick https://t.co/L2xkCAA2rS — Limerick LGBTQ Pride Festival (@limerickpride) February 16, 2022

The new crossing follows the likes of Arklow, Derry and Dublin installing similar features as Ireland continues to display its support for its LGBTQ+ citizens. Derry made history by unveiling the island’s first permanent rainbow crossing in September 2021, while Arklow’s installation, introduced at the end of December, was the first permanent rainbow crossing in the Republic.

It also comes just months after the University of Limerick GAA launched a historic Pride jersey which showcased the institution’s policy of equality, diversity and inclusion.