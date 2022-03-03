Wild queer Dublin rock'n'roll night Dance to the Underground returns!

For too long there’s been a gap in the queer alternative nightlife scene. Where can all the weirdos go to let their freak flags fly? Look no more – welcome to Dance to the Underground.

This is a party where you can listen and dance to alternative rock’n’roll genres such as Punk Rock, Post Punk, Goth, Riot Girrrl, EBM, Glam Rock.

Everyone likes drag, so you can witness powerful punk queens performing to rock’n’roll anthems and be bombarded with live music by new and well-known bands.

This latest event on March 11 in Dublin’s Fibber Magees will only be the third time the wilder side of the queer community were able to let loose at Dance to the Underground, thanks to a little thing known as the pandemic.

The inaugural bash took place in November last year and saw a mix of punks, rockers, goths, queers and drags take over. Irish drag stars Pixie Woo, Coco Ri and Lavender Queen were the big attractions on the night performing to a very appreciative crowd.

Organisers hit the ground running when restrictions eased and threw their second smash only a couple of weeks ago and it was an even bigger monster success than the first. Coco Ri, Witchin and Corm Ageddon were the punk drag queens leading the charge, and Dublin post punk band Mary Bleeds tore the roof off.

DJs and promoters RobTibia and RodFibula shared, “It was fantastic to see drag queens, rockers, punks, goths and queer people all together dancing and having fun! We needed a queer space in Dublin where the alternative people could meet, enjoy performances and music. We have nothing against Lady Gaga but we prefer Courtney Love.”

With the next Dance to the Underground event taking place on March 11 in Fibber Magees, get ready for a wild night. Expect drag performances from Coco Ri, Lavender and Corm Ageddon, pounding DJ sets and a live performance from the garage-psych-punk band, Sir Marmalade.

Mark it in your diaries, people, you’ve got a date with the night.