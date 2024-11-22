Dublin ranks in top 10 cities for LGBTQ+ singles looking for love

According to a new study, Dublin is the eighth-best city in the world for LGBTQ+ singles looking for love. The research, conducted by Emisil, examined urban centres around the globe, focusing on those with a strong queer presence, social opportunities and inclusive environments.
Eight key factors were assessed. These include:
- Percentage of LGBTQ+ Residents – reflecting the community size and inclusiveness
- Number of LGBTQ+ events – indicating the vibrancy of queer social life
- Tinder Users Ranking – measure online dating activity
- World Equality Index – capturing the level of legal and social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people
- Number of LGBTQ+-Friendly Bars and Clubs – representing opportunities for socialising
- Date Cost – assessing the affordability of typical dating activities
- Cost of Living Index – measuring general costs associated with living in the city
- Safety Index – reflecting the perceived safety of the city for LGBTQ+ residents
Each metric was assigned a weight based on its importance and based on the findings, each city was given a composite score ranging from 0 to 100. Thus the ranking was created, with researchers saying the final result highlights areas “with the best balance of community size, inclusiveness, social opportunities, affordability and safety”.
Dublin holds the eighth spot on the list, with a score of 79.3. The city performed well in the areas of LGBTQ+ events, bars and clubs, as well as Tinder users ranking. However, it unsurprisingly also had high date costs.
Toronto earned the number one spot with a composite score of 100, followed by the Chilean capital Santiago with 97.5 and Argentina’s Buenos Aires with 93.5. Los Angeles landed fourth place with a score of 90.8, with Berlin (89), Barcelona (85.6) and Amsterdam (82.5), taking fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.
Dublin ranked eighth best for LGBTQ+ singles, followed by Brussels with a score of 71.6 and Vancouver with a score of 68.1.
