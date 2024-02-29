Communities urged to take part in national solidarity march against racism, hate and division

Representatives of the Stand Together coalition have urged people across Ireland to participate in the national solidarity march in Dublin on Saturday, March 2. The demonstration is taking place to show support for diversity and equality and denounce racism, hate and war.

Over 100 community groups, civil society organisations, NGOs, trade unions and political parties are endorsing the solidarity march, which last year attracted thousands of people to the streets of Dublin. Participants are gathering at the Garden of Remembrance at 1:30pm, before moving down O’Connell Street, to College Green and finishing at Merrion Square South.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, February 29, activist Ailbhe Smyth of LeChéile said, “The rise of far right extremist groups in Ireland is deeply disturbing. These dangerous, violent forces seek to spread virulent racism, misogyny, homo and transphobia and to attack the rights and freedoms we have fought for so hard over many decades.

“We must not allow them to sow hatred and division among us, to threaten individuals and communities, or to destroy the bonds of solidarity that connect us in our struggles. We must not let that happen. We will not let that happen. We must stand together in solidarity against these attacks on equality and community”.

Let’s march in our thousands on Saturday to #StandTogether – Against racism, hate and war

– For homes, health & rights for all

-To share the wealth & end inequality

– To proudly celebrate the glorious diversity of Ireland in 2024 @LeCheileDND #DiversityNotDivision pic.twitter.com/h8UTPkG89D — Ailbhe Smyth (@ailbhes) February 28, 2024

As to why LGBTQ+ people should come out and stand against the far right and display solidarity with other minority communities, ROSA and Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin activist Conor Tormey said, “The far right have been attacking LGBTQ+ progress, and none of our hard-won rights are safe. Everything that involves LGBTQ+ people is a target for right-wing mobs – from school inclusion to healthcare to trans young people.

“Ireland is no exception to the international growth of the right wing, and any notion that the far right can’t gain a foothold in Ireland is completely shattered. Now more than ever before, we need a movement with solidarity at its heart to defeat the far-right and fight for housing, healthcare, and real liberation for all.”

Similarly, Kayleigh McKevitt of Access For All stated: “The disabled community knows all too well what it’s like to be discriminated against.”

She continued: “I have a lot of PAs that are of different nationalities…The one thing about being disabled is, because we need assistance we get to meet people from all walks of life and you become more open-minded to the different challenges that other people face.”

Kayleigh concluded, “It’s only when we help each other we become stronger and united and we realise our similarities rather than our differences.”

Additionally, David Carroll from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions noted his organisation’s history of fighting against racism adding, “At the moment, these issues seem to be becoming more pertinent than ever so we’re really proud to be involved (in Saturday’s march). Of course, the trade union movement is all about building solidarity and not division and that’s the real reason why we’re here today to show that solidarity with the various groups who have been targeted unfortunately in increasing numbers.”

UCD Students’ Union Campaigns & Engagement Officer Miranda Bauer also spoke at the press conference, expressing the SU’s support for the march. She said that blame surrounding the lack of accommodation and community services must be shifted away from refugees and international students and towards the government and its shortcomings.

Head down to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 1:30pm on Saturday, March 2, to join the Stand Together solidarity march and display support for diversity and equality while denouncing racism, hate and war.