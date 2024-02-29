Drag royalty Jinkx Monsoon lands history-making lead role in Little Shop of Horrors musical

Starting April 2, two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon will take over Evan Rachel Wood’s role as Audrey in the Off-Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors. She’ll take the stage alongside Corbin Bleu (Seymour) and James Carpinello (Dr Orin Scrivello).

Jinkx, who uses she/her pronouns in drag and they/them pronouns out of drag, makes herstory as the first non-binary performer to play the role in the musical. She was also the first drag queen to play Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in her Broadway debut in Chicago in 2023.

Since 1982, Little Shop of Horrors has become a worldwide phenomenon, with a 1986 film adaptation and theatre productions taking place from Broadway to London. The 2019 musical directed by Michael Mayer, now starring Jinkx Monsoon, has been critically acclaimed since its premiere.

Based on a 1960 movie of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour, a florist who discovers a voracious and rare plant in his shop. He names the mysterious plant Audrey II, after his co-worker and crush, Audrey. The plant promises Seymour fame and fortune if he keeps feeding it blood, which he does. The carnivore plant grows and quickly intends to dominate the world. That leads Audrey and Seymour into an epic battle, holding the fate of humanity between their hands.

Start your engines, @jinkxmonsoon is going Somewhere that’s Green from April 2! #LittleShopNYC pic.twitter.com/gI4cgAoRMU — Little Shop of Horrors (@littleshopnyc) February 28, 2024

The original 1982 production of Little Shop of Horrors, starring Ellen Greene, holds significant importance for Monsoon. She stated: “Little Shop of Horrors was my favorite movie musical as a kid but Audrey is a role I considered out of the realm of possibility for me. To get to play her in this incredible production is terribly exciting. As a drag queen who grew up watching the iconic Ellen Greene Performance, I’m thrilled and honored to get to bring Audrey to life in a whole new way that also pays homage to her memorable origins.”

Jinkx’s agenda is full for 2024, as she’ll also star in the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who and return to Chicago for the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton from June 27 until July 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. In addition to being an award-winning stage actress and a box office record breaker, Jinkx just released her new fragrance Hera, which sold out in less than 25 hours.

Monsoon told WWD how perfume became an important part of how she started to present herself to the world: “In my own trans identity and my own gender journey, I’m constantly self-manifesting and constantly finding ways to be more myself, to find new ways to present myself to the rest of the world so that they see me and smell me the way I want them to know me.”

The ‘Queen of all Queens’ is ready to make herstory and take over the world while taking down a carniverous plant with a comical and glamorous twist!