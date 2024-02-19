Dublin bar Street 66 to host fabulous prom night for older LGBTQ+ folk

As part of the Bealtaine Festival 2024, Dublin’s much-loved queer pub Street 66 is hosting a Prom Night for older LGBTQ+ community members. The debs-style event will take place on Thursday, May 16.

Ireland’s annual Bealtaine Festival celebrates art and creativity as we age. The 2024 theme is “Lust for Life” and, as part of the programme, the evening formal in Street 66 will give older LGBTQ+ community members a chance to experience the traditional prom or debs style dance that they may have missed out on when they were younger.

In partnership with Outhouse and Street 66, Prom Night will be an inclusive event that offers guests a chance to enjoy the whole debs experience, including an evening of music, performances, and nostalgic moments.

Festival goers are invited to step back in time to recreate some debs magic with music by DJ Ruth Kavanagh, performances from drag artist Alan Amsby (Mr Pussy), and a special photo booth activity with photographer Enda Burke. Everyone is encouraged to wear their finest attire and dance with a partner of their choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin)

Debs are a right of passage for many young people, but as recently as the early 2000s, gender roles and social expectations meant that LGBTQ+ students were not able to bring a date or dance with someone of the same sex.

Many LGBTQ+ students felt left out of this experience and silently suffered without representation or queer community. The Prom Night invites everyone to imagine how different those debs experiences could have been if everyone was allowed to be their full selves.

The Bealtaine Festival is an Age and Opportunity initiative funded by The Arts Council and the HSE. The festival supports intergenerational collaboration and promotes skills and experiences that lead to richer, more creative lives.

Arts Programme Manager Dr Tara Byrne said, “We are so pleased to announce the return of Bealtaine Festival this May, showcasing the diversity and drive of older people and the deep connections across and between generations throughout Ireland.”

Byrne added, “Our team is curating an exciting programme of events, across a range of artforms and celebrating the achievements and potential of those who may have previously gone unsung. We look forward to welcoming submissions from organisations and creatives of all ages across Ireland who share our passion for the festival and indeed our lust for life!”

Age and Opportunity envisions an Ireland where older people feel visible, connected, and confident and supports ageing communities who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sports, civic engagement and personal development.

The LGBTQ+ prom in Dublin will be one of the highlights of the festival, and any organisations who want to organise a Bealtaine 2024 event can register events on the Bealtaine website, simply by creating an account and adding the event using the registration form.