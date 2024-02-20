Tributes pour in following death of Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor has passed away aged 44. The news was announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning, February 20, by Burn The Floor (BTF) dance company, which the Englishman co-founded alongside Kristina Rihanoff in 1997.

“The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor,” the group confirmed.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world…His talent attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

“He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever,” the statement concluded.

Windsor was best known for his role as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly, where he featured from 2010 to 2013 across seasons eight to 12. During his time, he partnered with celebrities including Eastenders’ Anita Dobson, Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden and Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley and Patsy Kensit.

Although he was forced to step down from the show after suffering a slipped disk which left him paralysed for several days, he made a grand return in 2014, performing alongside Aljaž Škorjanec as part of the show’s first-ever same-sex routine. Following that, he made further appearances at several Children in Need and festive specials, dancing with the likes of Alison Hammond and Susanna Reid.

Upon learning the news live on Good Morning Britain today, Reid emotionally said, “He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him.

“He was the most incredible personality. As soon as I danced with him there was something really special about it.”

X Factor finalist and Windsor’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Collins, similarly shared, “The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved.”

Current Strictly Come Dancing Judge Craig Revel Horwood paid tribute to his “dear friend” on social media, writing “He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed.”

British drag legend Myra DuBois remembered Windsor as a regular in London LGBTQ+ venue Royal Vauxhall Tavern, saying “He BEAMED at you from the crowd. A part of our family. RIP”.

Lisa Reilly, who partnered with the dancer on Strictly, expressed that she had a “broken heart” over the news. “My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel,” she wrote. “Now our forever angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart…I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven.”

As well as performing on the hit BBC series, Robin Windsor was also known for competing in Latin and Ballroom competitions internationally. He additionally danced in theatre shows across the UK, most recently starring in a Moulin Rouge tribute, Come What May.

“Robin’s presence in ‘Come What May’ was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent,” Sisco Entertainments wrote on social media.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step. Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Robin, you will be deeply missed.”