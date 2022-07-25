Competition: win tickets to Dublin's newest quirky and queer cabaret show 'EGG'

Dublin’s newest and most original queer cabaret ‘EGG’ is hatching this August, and you might just get a spot in the nest for free! Enter our competition below for the chance to win two tickets to the fun, funky and totally fresh event.

“We wanted to throw a party. A big, massive, unapologetically queer party where everyone feels welcome.”

That was the thought process when Dublin-based creatives Aoife and Pea put their heads together to create a fresh queer take on a cabaret classic. ‘EGG’ was born from a need for community, one where people could exude their art and identity free from judgement.

Happening on August 13th, the show aspires to have an intensely wide variety of acts, with a balance of longer-form acts and fun, quirky short bits. Most importantly, Aoife and Pea want to promote a weird and outlandish atmosphere. Inspired by Dublin shows like ‘Spicebag‘ and ‘Glitterhole,’ ‘EGG’ spawns as a spin-off cabaret of queer culture and creativity.

Pea debuted the revolutionary ‘EGG’ on her Instagram last week: “When you think about it, this is pretty much a cultural revolution, and that’s kinda wild right? Get involved baby.”

Finding the profoundly absurd and clearly evocative name ‘EGG’ is nothing short of creative genius. Pea reflects on her initial reaction to Aoife’s name suggestion: “I was sold. I’m a sucker for any blunt, monosyllabic title that a drunken crowd can readily chant as the night begins to unveil itself. For me, the word egg is so symbolic [of] life and potential, but at the same time so delicate.”

She also noted how the “wonky energy” of a cooked egg with a runny yolk seemed to match that of her and Aoife. “Plus eggs are a bit daft and gas and camp, right?”

“A successful night would be something people come away from thinking ‘WOW, what was that?!’. We want people to experience something totally unique and leave feeling joyful and seen. The way people feel when ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey comes on.”

With hopes to become a regular (and iconic) staple in Dublin’s queer community, Aoife and Pea are dedicated to every aspect of their new ‘EGG’ baby. The show’s Instagram already captures the enthusiasm of the team in planning the event, alongside their quirky logo and a glimpse at new promo photos.

“We have big dreams, high hopes and a heck of a lot of gumption so the future of ‘EGG’ is all very much dependent on us putting on a great show and selling a rake of tickets! (Buy tickets. Buy them).”

Early Bird Hatchling tickets for ‘EGG’ are available now on Eventbrite. If you’re a queer creative or talent looking to get involved with this event, reach out to Aoife or Pea on their socials.

Or, if you want two free tickets, enter the competition below!! Do it before August 11 though, since that’s when the competition will close. GCN will announce randomly chosen winners on August 12. To enter, just answer the question below:

Q: What’s the name of this fabulous new cabaret?

