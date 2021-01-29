Elaine Mai brings us hope with her brand new all-female holy musical trinity

Storming into 2021, Elaine Mai is back with the stunning track, ‘No Forever’, this time featuring the vocals of the inimitable MayKay, host of Other Voices and member of cult Irish bands Le Galaxie and Fight Light Apes.

Making it a holy trinity, the incredible Ruth Medjber has joined forces with Elaine Mai and MayKay in her directorial debut on the visuals for the track which is due for release soon.

She's here! 🥳 No Forever (feat. @maykay316) is OUT NOW! Stream, share, save, Shazam, request it: https://t.co/O2OMH4giqg 💜 We are so so proud of this one. Can't wait to all dance together to it in a field one day 🙏 — Elaine Mai (@elainemaimusic) January 29, 2021

Speaking on her collaboration with some of Ireland’s greatest talents, Elaine said:

“Creating with friends is one of the most enjoyable things about music for me. Working on this with MayKay was a breath of fresh air. I’m a huge fan of her music and artistry and everything about this collaboration worked.

“She added a new story, interpretation, and angle to the track, and her vocals are just incredible. Collaborating with Ruth has also been amazing – she’s an absolute powerhouse! She has an incredible eye and her vision for the video was clear from the start. Bob and I are long-time collaborators and friends so it’s been great to work with him again.”

Fitting for the beginning of a new year, ‘No Forever’ is a hopeful track that builds to an uplifting crescendo reminiscent of 90s club classics in parts and making great use of MayKay’s vocal range.

“I haven’t released any music since I was with Le Galaxie,” says MayKay, “so this could have been a very daunting project, but working with Elaine has totally let me skip that. She’s an amazing producer to begin with. Her attention to detail actually makes me nervous!

“I sometimes like writing to a brief but she gave me total freedom on this which meant a lot to me and has totally spurred me on to work on my own music too. It’s invaluable working with someone who is madly in love with what they do – it’s not always like that!”

Ruth Medjber, who is the tour photographer for Hozier and whose first book ‘Twilight Together’ (nominated for an Irish Book Award) captured portraits of a nation in lockdown, says: “When I first heard this song I instantly saw it, clear as day. The structure, the lines, the colours, they were all there, so incredibly bold. I was supposed to be doing the photographs but since I had such a visual response to the song Elaine asked if I would do the video.

“Making videos is not something I do, or ever planned on doing until I heard this song. I’ve worked with Elaine and MayKay on lots of photography projects over the years. We unintentionally had an all-female crew on the shoot days which made for a really relaxed and fun environment. Working with Bob Gallagher has been so enjoyable too. He seemed to be able to pull reason and form from my meandering, nonsensical emails and twist everything I shot into something beautiful.”

More news! 📢 The video for 'No Forever' is coming soon 🎥 It's directed by @ruthlessimagery (her directorial debut) and edited by @BobFilmsThings 💜 Ruth will be talking to @djjennygreene at 4.40pm on @RTE2fm today about the video pic.twitter.com/XCCe7f43vq — Elaine Mai (@elainemaimusic) January 26, 2021

Elaine Mai is no stranger to success. Having twice topped the Irish Radio Breakers Chart (‘Butterflies’ with Soulé and Sorcha Richardson in 2019; ‘Nothing [Elaine Mai Remix]’ by Loah in 2018), and having her remix of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ voted ‘Best Tune’ at Electric Picnic 2017 by The Irish Times, the Dublin-based Mayo native is one of Ireland’s most in-demand producers.

A huge advocate for gender equality and women’s rights, she is one of three artists representing Ireland with Keychange – an EU initiative working towards a total restructuring of the music industry to help reach full gender equality. She was also a featured singer on the No.1 single ‘Dreams’, the cover of The Cranberries’ hit by Irish Women in Harmony, which took the country by storm in 2020 and raised over €250,000 for anti-domestic violence charity SAFE Ireland.

Stream Elaine Mai’s ‘No Forever’ featuring MayKay here.