WATCH: Pillow Queens, Elaine Mai and Laoise among those in the Irish Women in Harmony cover of 'Dreams'

An inspired cover of The Cranberries ‘Dreams’, re-worked and recorded remotely by some of Ireland’s finest female artists, Irish Women in Harmony, was released last night in aid of Safe Ireland, the national social change agency working to end domestic abuse and coercive control in Ireland.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 25% rise in domestic violence calls to An Garda Síochana reported in Ireland.

Irish Women In Harmony are some of Ireland’s most talented and accomplished musicians, together amassing over 200 million Spotify streams.

The single had its first play on 2FM’s Tracy Clifford show and the video premiered on The RTE Six O’Clock News yesterday, Thursday, June 18.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer of this cover version RuthAnne came up with the initiative and said, “There are so many amazing trailblazers and emerging female artists and musicians in Ireland. In what sometimes seems like a male-dominated industry in this country, we feel like it’s important to inspire the young girls of today by showcasing all of the incredible women in Irish music.

Go join our new community celebrating and supporting Irish female creatives @irewomeninharm #WomenSupportingWomen — RuthAnne (@thisisruthanne) June 15, 2020

“More importantly, we wanted to come together as the Irish Women in Harmony to raise awareness and funds for a charity close to all of our hearts, Safe Ireland, who support domestic abuse victims and survivors. During lockdown, the rates of reported abuse have risen by a frightening 25% and we want to help in whatever way we can.

“We are covering an iconic song, ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries. Dolores was an influence and inspiration to all of us so we wanted to pay homage to her. Having all of us coming together, women supporting women is exactly what’s needed and we hope this movement spreads far and wide and inspires others.”

Many of Ireland’s best queer female artists collaborate in the project including Ailbhe Reddy, Elaine Mai, Laoise, Pillow Queens, Roe and Wyvern Lingo.

Pillow Queens are featuring on a song with some of the best artists in the country. All proceeds to @safeireland. Props to @thisisruthanne who pulled all this together absolutely seamlessly. Tune into 2fm in the next 45 mins to hear the radio premiere. #IWIH #Dreams https://t.co/wmmwcgky1n — Sarah (@broccolidoggo) June 18, 2020

All proceeds made from the release of Irish Women in Harmony’s cover of Dreams by The Cranberries will go to Safe Ireland.

Sharon O’Halloran, Co-CEO of Safe Ireland, the national policy and service hub for 39 frontline domestic violence services around the country said, “Safe Ireland is honoured that the gifted team involved in this beautiful song has come together in support of our work to protect women and children from abuse and violence. As our country begins to open up, our services are expecting that many more women and children who have been living in intolerable situations with their abusers for weeks now will reach out for support and safety. The funding generated by Irish Women in Harmony will go directly to women and children through our services, to help them find the safety and freedom they need and deserve.”

Stream the release here, watch the beautiful video below and donate to Safe Ireland here.

To donate €4 now text SAFE to 50300. 100% of your donation goes to SAFE Ireland across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €3.25 will go to SAFE Ireland. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278.