The LGBTQ+ club community has found a new life online despite COVID

For LGBTQ+ people, clubbing has always been a big deal. For decades, the community has been using gay bars and nights out as a way to express themselves, as a safe space. However, with a global pandemic in the way, it didn’t seem like these spaces could exist, until DJs and the club community began to set up their own online spaces where LGBTQ+ people could get back to dancing.

One of the major players in the online club scene is Queer House Party. They are based in London but anyone from around the world can attend their online events. It started very simply, with just one DJ, Harry Gay, setting up some lights in his apartment and making a Zoom call for people to pop in and listen to some iconic tunes. Now, with over 12k followers on Instagram, it’s providing that essential space for queer clubbers missing that nightlife experience.

Another group making its mark on the internet is Club Q. An American based online queer club community, they have shared, “It’s way better to think of this as a new moment, versus trying to recreate what you get in the IRL into the URL. It is a completely different experience.”

With over 67k followers on Instagram, Club Q shared that their new community picked up so quickly they barely had time to realise what was happening: “You’re just getting emails and you get thrown into the zeitgeist really quickly. There’s not time to process it because you have to do the work.” They’ve even attracted the attention of huge names such as Lady Gaga and Charli XCX.

Clubbing online is a completely new world, and while many of the real-life elements are missing, it still manages to capture the hectic nature that comes with an amazing night out. But what else would you expect when you get 1000 LGBTQ+ people into a zoom call with one another?

Queer people have always fought to express themselves and will continue to as time goes on. The availability of spaces for people to be completely themselves is key to the LGBTQ+ community, so no matter what gets thrown in our way, we’ll find a way to connect.