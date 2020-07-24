Eliminated queens return for Drag Race All Stars' 5 finale and likely spill the T on the India and Alexis drama

“The truth will set you free”. Those were India’s parting words as she and the four H’s set off on their pilgrimage home following her dramatic elimination which left the group gagged as she divulged to Shea Couleé that other queens had plotted to eliminate her. In Act 1 of the finale, we see finalists Miz Cracker, Jujubee and Shea Couleé enter the Werkroom following the elimination of Blair St. Clair celebrating their journey to the final 3.

“Every single one of us has something to prove,” Shea states in her confessional. “I know that they want this just as bad as I do, so it’s going to come down to who has the fight. We’ll find out.”

The celebrations are short-lived however as the next morning, all seven eliminated queens return for a family reunion.

“The whole family is back together!” laughs RuPaul. “You’re probably wondering why all the eliminated queens are back. Well… the answer is simple. I didn’t want anything left unsaid. You know how families are. Plus, they’re here to back you up in your final lap of this competition.”

The finale maxi challenge is then ruvealed with Ru explaining that they must write, record and perform a verse of Ru’s new song: ‘Clap Back’ with the help of Todrick Hall.

“For our grand finale, the only lip-sync assassins will be you, and the winner of the lip-sync for your legacy will slay her way into the Drag Race Hall of Fame,” she continues. “Ladies, this is still anybody’s game to win, so don’t fuck it up.”

The final episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 drops this Saturday on Netflix in Ireland.

If you’re already lamenting the end, don’t fear, Ru’s got you covered as she has just announced a new spin-off series: Vegas Revue.

VH1 announced the six-part series which follows six queens as they prepare for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live, which only had a three-month run due to COVID-19.

According to E Online, “the series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favourite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

Ru told Entertainment Weekly: “I think it checks every box, from the girls who are on stage – the girls who were chosen to be in the debut – to the storyline, which is a narrative that the audience understands because it follows what our show does from beginning to end.”