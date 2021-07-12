Elite LGBTQ+ Irish Paralympic athlete Katie George Dunlevy to appear as part of In And Out festival

With the Paralympic Games kicking off in late August there is no better time than the present to speak with one of Ireland’s leading athletes, Para Cyclist Katie George Dunlevy.

Katie George is a Rio 2016 Paralympic champion and silver medalist with Eve McCrystal, and has won multiple championship races throughout her career. She will join Sporting Pride on Tuesday July 20 at 7pm to share more about her inspirational journey as part of GCN’s In & Out festival.

Katie George was registered blind after being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at age 11. This diagnosis has not impacted on her ability to compete in sports at the highest level and she has since competed in athletics, rowing and swimming, before finding her true calling in cycling back in 2011.

This month also marks Disability Pride month, a time in which our disabled community members are celebrated. In sharing her story, Katie George hopes to inspire more people to take up sport and to change the way disabled people are viewed by others.

Interviewing Katie George Dunlevy on the night will be Deborah Madden, Cycling Ireland’s Programme’s Officer. Deborah will lead an open discussion that will focus on Katie George’s amazing athletic achievements, the barriers she’s faced in sports, the impact of her sexuality on her participation (if any), and advice she would have for others who may be going through similar experiences to her own.

This discussion promises to provide an insight into the mindset of a champion athlete and promote the world of sports to people who may otherwise feel excluded.

This is an unmissable chance to hear from one of Ireland’s top athletes, so mark your calendars for 7pm on Tuesday July 20 now!

You can watch this free live event on GCN’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.