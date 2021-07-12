Watch: Outcomers release heartwarming video ‘Now You See Us’ as part of Proud in Louth

As part of Proud in Louth 2021, Outcomers have released a new video entitled Now You See Us. In June, Outcomers invited businesses and residents of Dundalk to fly the rainbow flag from their premises; with the plan of making a video showing off Louth in all its colourful glory!

Outcomers is a social and befriending support group for LGBTQ+ people. Their drop-in centre provides a safe, social, and relaxed environment for the LGBTQ+ community and is located in the centre of Dundalk town – they recently launched Outcomers Drogheda.

Now You See Us was made to celebrate Dundalk Pride 2021; “because we can’t welcome you all in person to our centre this year, we have decided to mark it with this special video looking at the journey from the early years when Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) people were not as accepted as they are today.”

It was made to reflect the experiences of many people from the community who had to leave their homes to escape the shame associated with being LGBTQ+. The video has different clips of monumental times from Queer Irish history, with narration of experiences shared and spoken by members of Louth’s LGBTQ+ community.

This has made me cry with proudness of my wee County and my home town thank you 😊💖🏳️‍🌈💖🇮🇪💖 Proud to be Irish https://t.co/70pIGzNtiN — Eddie McGuinness (@eddiemcguinness) July 9, 2021

It was made to celebrate the change Ireland has gone through to be the welcoming and safe place it is today. To commemorate all of the LGBTQ+ people who have left this country, “people who have family in Louth and whose home is still here even if they are not.”

A huge congratulations to everyone involved! The video (and the message behind it) is fantastic and emotional. This is a beautiful show of support from Louth, especially to the LGBTQ+ members of the community still there, and everywhere else in Ireland.

Make sure you prepare yourself with tissues before watching below.