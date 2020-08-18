Ellen Show producers depart after toxic workplace allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres show has parted ways with three top producers following allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, have departed from the show.

The producer departures, first reported by Variety, come two weeks after Warner Bros. promised “staffing changes on the show” and an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Ed Glavin had been singled out in multiple complaints outlined in a BuzzFeed report.

The BuzzFeed report, featuring anonymous testimonials by 1 current and 10 former employees, said the employees faced racism, bullying and intimidation while working at the Ellen DeGeneres show.

“Though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” WB said in a statement July 31.

“We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show,” the statement said.

Michael Plonsker, who is the attorney for Kevin Leman, said Leman was “innocent” and added, “Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”

After multiple accounts of racist and toxic work conditions, DeGeneres penned a letter to staff members addressing allegations about her show. DeGeneres apologised for any mistreatment of employees. She said: “Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”

In the future, the show will be spearheaded by executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt, while the show’s house DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has been named the next co-executive producer.