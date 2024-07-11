Watch: Elliot Page stars in new moving trailer for upcoming film Close to You

The film Close to You is set to hit Irish cinemas on August 23, and we could not be more excited! In this new drama, Elliot Page, co-writer and producer, takes on the starring role of Sam, a trans man who journeys home for a family reunion and confronts his family, facing varied reactions and advice.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Sam (Elliot Page) hasn’t been home since his transition. After four years in Toronto, he takes a long-dreaded trip back to his hometown for his father’s birthday. Once there, he confronts unresolved wounds and reconnects with an old flame.”

In a heartbreaking line in the trailer, Page says, “You weren’t worrying about me when I was actually not okay.”

Fans are excited to see the return of Page to the big screen. This is the Canadian actor’s first leading role in a film since coming out as a trans man on December 1, 2020.

The Academy Award nomineed star of Juno has many exciting projects to be released in the year ahead including the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, hitting Netflix on August 8.

Close to You is set to star Elliot Page (Sam), Hillary Baack (Katherine), Peter Outerbridge (Sam’s dad Jim), Wendy Crewson (Sam’s Mom Miriam), Janet Porter (Kate), Alex Paxton-Beesley (Megan), Daniel Maslany (Michael), Sook-Yin Lee (Emily), Andrew Bushell (Stephen), Jim Watson (Daniel), David Reale (Paul) and Amanda Richer (Margot).

Directed by two-time BAFTA award-winner for Nice Girl (2000) and When I Was 12 (2001), Dominic Savage’s new screenplay will hit home for those who have ever struggled to find belonging in their own family.

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023, where the British director took home the Inspiring Voices and Perspectives award.

At the 2023 Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, Page received an award for Special Jury Citation for Performance, International Narrative Feature Competition.

While you wait for August 23, or August 16 if you are in the US, watch the official trailer for Close to You here!