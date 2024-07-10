Watch: First trailer drops for final season of queer hit show The Umbrella Academy

The sci-fi hit enticing fans since 2019 is officially coming to an end this summer. On Tuesday, July 9, Netflix released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of the revolutionary TV show The Umbrella Academy.

“You’re on pace to end the world in about 48 hours,” whispers Viktor Hargreeves, portrayed by Elliot Page, in an urgent phone call to his brother at the start of the trailer.

The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book of the same name, is set in a universe where 43 women worldwide all gave birth on October 1, 1989, simultaneously at noon. Billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of the children and turns them into a superhero team.

The official season 4 synopsis reads: “Six years after the reset, the powerless Hargreeves clan faces a secret society and learns that the greatest threat to the universe… may be themselves.”

The Hargreeves siblings are left scattered at the end of season 3 when their timeline is reset following the showdown at the Hotel Oblivion. Stripped of their powers, they must fend for themselves with one last shot to save the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The Umbrella Academy will be the unmissable show of the summer, with Elliot Page reprising his role as Viktor Hargreeves for one final season. On December 1, 2020, the Canadian actor came out as a trans man on social media. That same day, Netflix tweeted: “So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot!” and announced that it would update all of Page’s credits.

The show has been praised for the way it handled Page’s character’s transition, as well as for its LGBTQ+ representation in general, including Viktor’s relationship with Sissy (Marin Ireland).

In addition, fans will be excited about the return of Irish actor Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), who was previously nominated for five Irish Film and Television Awards. His character was involved in a romantic storyline with a male soldier in season 2. In a previous interview, the County Laois native revealed: “I explored my sexuality, just to see if there were any tinges in a gay or bisexual area, but there wasn’t really for me. I gave it a few tries though.”

The returning cast also includes Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross (Sir Reginald Hargreeves).

While Allison’s fate was left uncertain at the season 3 finale, we see the return of Raver-Lampman to the cast list. However, we must wait and watch to determine the fate of Lila and Diego’s fake child Stanley (Javon Walton), and Luther’s wife Solane (Genesis Rodrigues).

New stars joining the cast are Nick Offerman as Doctor Gene Thibedeau, Megan Mullally as Doctor Jean Thibedeau and David Cross as Sy Grossman.

Production for the final season of The Umbrella Academy began in February 2023, and filming wrapped in May 2023.

The final season of The Umbrella Academy will hit Netflix on August 8, 2024.

In the meantime, watch the trailer here!