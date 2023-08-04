England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pledges to fight homophobia in football in support of gay brother

Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he will no longer stay quiet in the face of homophobia in football. The athlete spoke about how much he admires his gay brother, Oliver, saying that he wants to ensure he can come to watch matches “without having to fear abuse”.

Aaron Ramsdale signed a long-term contract with Arsenal in May and was named in the squad representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. The 25-year-old player penned a letter published in The Players’ Tribune on August 3, in which he addressed a variety of topics, including the toxicity of social media and the fact that his wife recently suffered a miscarriage.

Ramsdale also discussed homophobia in football, mentioning that one of his brothers, Oliver, is openly gay. “Whenever people tell me it’s brave what I’ve done, pursuing this football dream, I just laugh. Oliver is the real superstar of the family. He’s the brave one,” he shared.

He recounted how, only three weeks before Oliver was supposed to start university, he decided to pursue his real dream instead and go to drama school. “So he literally packed up everything and went to London to pursue a totally different life,” Ramsdale said.

“But that’s not the bravest thing he’s done,” the football star continued.

“That’s not why I admire him. My brother is gay, and he’s lived his life in an open and authentic way since he went off to school. I’m so proud to say he’s my brother. I haven’t talked about it before, but with everything going on in football right now, I thought it was important to mention.

“Over the years, I’ve probably bit my tongue a few too many times — both in dressing rooms and on social media — whenever I hear homophobic comments or stupid things being said,” the athlete admitted.

“And I think maybe my brother has done the same, thinking it would make my life easier. Well, all that ends today.”

He added, “I can already hear the comments. ‘Oh shut up, Ramsdale. Stick to football, lad.’ But this is about football. Football is for everyone. If you disagree, maybe you’re the one who needs to shut up and look in the mirror.

“I want this game I love to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone,” Ramsdale said. “I want my brother, Ollie – or anyone of any sexuality, race or religion – to come to games without having to fear abuse.”

Ramsdale was not the only football star to speak out about homophobia in football recently. In an interview with Sky Sports News, Blackpool player Jake Daniels, who made history as the UK’s first openly gay active male professional footballer, spoke about how the sport could become more accepting of LGBTQ+ people.

When asked about whether he expects a Premier League player to come out in the near future, he answered: “I’m hoping to see it in the next couple of years. With myself coming out and others coming out after me, it’s got the ball rolling in football.

“It would be a proud moment. Being the highest (level) player to come out so far, it’s such a massive achievement for me. If someone was to come out even higher, it just shows there are more players out there,” he added.

“I think it would get even more recognition. They’re playing in front of thousands of fans each week and it would be such a massive thing for the LGBTQ+ community,” Daniels said.