Smart Recovery Ireland launches support event for LGBTQ+ people on addiction recovery journey

SMART Recovery Ireland is looking to extend their support to the LGBTO+ community by providing a non-judgmental and inclusive space for people wishing to start or build on their recovery journey.

Founded in 1994, SMART Recovery is an international non-profit organisation that provides assistance to individuals seeking abstinence from addiction. SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training, a research-based approach that uses cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and non-confrontational methods.

Through both specialised and traditional meetings, tools and strategies, SMART Recovery seeks to help people stop harmful habits and behaviours, including addiction to alcohol and other drugs, or negative behaviours related to sex, spending, gambling, eating and exercise disorders.

While SMART practical tools can help all participants, in some cases people may want to seek support from others whose experiences most closely resemble their own. The organisation’s science-based approach emphasises self-reliance and self-empowerment, allowing people to be in charge of their own journey and personalise their plans for successful change.

We caught up with SMART Recovery facilitator, Marlon Jimenez-Compton, ahead of the first online event.

After embarking on his own journey towards recovery, Marlon is now looking to extend the same help he received to other members of the LGBTQ+ community, in a facilitated online meeting on the SMART Recovery Ireland platform.

Marlon joined SMART Recovery Ireland over a year ago, when he decided to become sober and start living a more balanced life. Now after successfully completing the Smart Recovery Facilitator training course, he will be facilitating an online meeting for the LGBTQ+ community on the SMART Recovery Ireland platform.

“Our mission is to help those in the community on their recovery journey and those who are considering embarking on this journey,” Marlon said.

Describing his own journey with Smart Recovery, Marlon said: “I particularly loved that SMART does not use labels such as “alcoholic” and “addicts” in its meetings, but instead aims at helping individuals to gain independence from their addictive behaviour and encourages them to believe that they have power over addictions.”

“Needless to say, I felt welcomed and understood. In fact, I realised I was not alone and that realisation motivated me to keep going back to the meetings.” Marlon explained. “Which is why I have managed to be sober for fourteen months. So now it’s time for me to give back.”

People are invited to join the first online meeting on Friday, January 20th at 7:00pm and every Friday at the same time after that.