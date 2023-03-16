Everything we know so far about season four of Sex Education

Sigh… It’s been quite a long time since Sex Education graced our screens. The series took a short hiatus throughout 2022, but fear not Gillian Anderson stans, for we will be getting the much anticipated (and much needed) season four later this year!

The show follows Otis Milburn, a sexually awkward teenager and his friends as they navigate the ups and downs of school. Oh, and of course, we can’t forget to mention Mizz Jean Milburn, Otis’ sometimes overbearing but always iconic sex therapist mother.

Sex Education made its critically acclaimed debut in 2019 and since then, the show has gone from strength to strength. Let’s be real; this series is monumental for its unbelievably important episodes that each address the triumphs, trials and tribulations of sexual intimacy.

The synopsis for the fourth season of the show goes as follows: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

First look at ‘Sex Education’ season 4. pic.twitter.com/8BIk6rBQAN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 19, 2022

The cast of this show has been STACKED since day one, and thankfully, we have some familiar faces returning for the fourth outing. These include Asa Butterfield (Otis Millburn), Gillian Anderson (Jean Millburn), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti), Dua Saleh (Cal Bowman), Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews), Chineye Ezeudu Viv Odusanya), George Robinson (Isaac Goodwin), Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff)

We will also be seeing some new faces too including Marie Reuther, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, Reda Elazouar, Alexandra James, Imani Yashua, Bella Maclean and none other than Doctor Who star, Thaddea Graham.

Speculation has surrounded about the roles of these new cast members, and much to LGBTQ+ fans’ excitement, writer Krishna Istha issued a call for two transgender characters named Abbi and Kent in August 2022. Abbi is “the leader of her group and the queen bee of her college — every girl either wants to be like her, or be friends with her. She’s sunny, magnetic, generous and loyal”. Meanwhile, “Kent is as sure about being one of the popular kids as Abbi, but he knows himself and feels quietly confident about his final year at college.”

And that’s not all… THE Dan Levy has joined the cast as Thomas Mollow, a “cult author” who tutors Maeve at the prestigious Wallace University in the USA. David Rose in Sex Education?! It’s actually happening!

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨: DAN LEVY WILL BE JOINING THE CAST OF SEX EDUCATION SEASON 4 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) August 19, 2022

Now… When can we expect this new season to reach our streaming services? Well, according to some internet detectives, season four has just concluded filming and, because season three was released on Netflix in September 2021, rumour has it S4 will have a similar release. (Plz don’t come for me if that’s wrong, though… I am just as much of a stan as you are!)

For now, all we can do is keep an eye on social media for more updates and dream about seeing queen Gillian Anderson again soon.