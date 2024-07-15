Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher comes out in moving social media post

Former Formula 1 (F1) driver Ralf Schumacher has come out in a moving social media post. The 49-year-old published a photo to Instagram on Sunday, July 14, in which he has his arm around another man, Étienne. The caption reads: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything”.

Ralf is the younger brother of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher and competed in 180 races for Jordan, Williams and Toyota between 1997 and 2007. He finished first in six grands prix along the way, making him and Michael the only siblings in history to have each won Formula 1 races.

Ralf now works as a pundit for Sky Sports in Germany, his home country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralf Schumacher (@ralfschumacher_rsc)

According to TV personality Carmen Geiss, Ralf and Étienne have been together for two years. On Instagram, she commented: “I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH…I am happy that I got to be a part of this love”.

In a separate post, sharing a photo with the pair, she wrote that Ralf’s coming out was “an act of liberation and self acceptance for him.

“It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence. His (coming out) is not only a personal triumph but a sign that he is finally able to live and love his true identity without fear or shame.”

Geiss concluded: “His courage and honesty are inspiring, and I’m endlessly grateful to have him in my life. His journey to himself is proof that love, acceptance and self-truth are the greatest forces in our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Geiss 👑 (@carmengeiss)

Ralf was previously married to Cora Schumacher, with whom he has a child, David.

Their now 22-year-old son also responded to the coming out post, saying: “I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure…I am 100 per cent behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations.”