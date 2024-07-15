Suspect charged with murder of two men in alleged UK hate crime

A 34-year-old suspect has been charged with the murder of two men who were formerly in a relationship, after their remains were found in suitcases in Bristol, UK. Although no evidence of a homophobic motive has been found yet, the case has been categorised as a hate crime by police.

As reported by the Metropolitan Police, the suspect Yostin Andres Mosquera was arrested in Bristol, UK, on Saturday, July 13, and has been charged with two counts of murder. He appeared for a short hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15, and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The investigation on the case started after Avon and Somerset police were called on the evening of Wednesday, July 10, by witnesses reporting that a man had been seen acting suspiciously on Clifton Suspension Bridge. When officers arrived at the scene 10 minutes later, the man had already left, but they found a suitcase with human remains. A second suitcase was also found nearby later.

The Met took over the investigation after inquiries carried out by the Avon and Somerset police suggested that the suspect had travelled to Bristol from London. It is suspected that the two victims were murdered in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

The two victims in the case were Albert Alfonso (62) and Paul Longworth (71). The two men had been in a relationship in the past, and were still living together in West London. Longworth was British, whereas Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained UK citizenship.

The pair was reportedly known to the suspect, who had been staying with the victims at their flat in Scotts Road for “a short period of time”, according to police.

Speaking about the case, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.

“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.

“Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable.

“We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues,” Valentine concluded.