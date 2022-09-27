New fabulous queer night TENDER launches in Dublin

A brand new queer club is hitting the Dublin scene this weekend. TENDER aims to bring queers and LGBTQ+ allies together through the shared space on the dance floor.

TENDER will launch this Friday, September 30 in the Racket Space beneath the Bernard Shaw in Phibsboro.

One of the night’s creators, Andrew Shannon, explained the motivation behind the new club. “TENDER is born out of the unique and lasting connections that can flourish on a dance floor.”

The club has a unique objective. As he explained, “As clubbers and DJs the Tender crew are hoping to hold parties and events in various locations that foster a sense of community in an intentional space for queers and allies to dance, love and express themselves on a dance floor as a community.”

He continued, “We’re really excited to bring Dublin’s newest queer night to Dublin’s newest club, The Racket space in the basement of the Bernard Shaw.”

The night will feature an unmissable lineup of some of the best queer resident DJs, Bull Horris, Mercorn, and Gary, who will be playing lush trance, house, acid, and other club classics.

No stranger to Dublin’s queer club scene, Bull Horris has regularly featured at Strawberries alongside Bambi.

Also known for previously playing Strawberries, Mercorn will be bringing her distinctive blend of trance, acid and progressive house tunes to create what she describes as “honest and transcendent fun that edges naturally towards unadulterated bliss with every set.” She constantly aims to nurture and encourage female, Trans and non-binary creatives in the realm of music and arts.

There is no dress code on the night but there is a strict zero-tolerance policy against racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, ableism or prejudice based on age, ethnicity, nationality, class, gender, gender presentation, language ability or religion.

Tickets for TENDER cost just €10 and are available to book here.