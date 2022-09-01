Fabulous queer shows to look forward to at Dublin Fringe Festival 2022

With just ten days to go before Dublin Fringe Festival 2022 previews, we’re featuring some of the amazing queer highlights to look forward to.

BEYOND SURVIVAL SCHOOL BUS

All aboard for Léann Herlihy’s show. Departing from Bull Alley this 90-minute coach trip will lead you through a journey of queer, ecological and abolitionist coalitions which have paved pathways for thriving rather than just surviving.

KLANKETY KLANK

Sissy That Pod x Phoning It In bring us a hilarious parody of the beloved game show. Watch as a dazzling cast of Irish comedians, improvisers and drag queens impersonate global and local celebrities in this unique comedy quiz spectacular, with a different cast, characters and questions each night.

CORRUPTING CARE

David McGovern’s show will see alternative carers take to the stage to share their untamed practices. Inspired by queer, crip and cyberfeminist theory, the show will upend perceptions of care, moving away from infantilisation and towards self-determination.

THE WEFT INITIATIVE

In 2021, visionary artists and organisers Origins Eile moved into Fringe HQ as the organisation’s first ever FRINGE LAB Associate Company. They are working across the year to create meaningful opportunities for networking, collaboration and creative growth, facilitating free events and workshops while also developing their own organisation through a number of international mentorships.

HIVE CITY LEGACY: DUBLIN CHAPTER

A mobilised troop of Femmes of Colour are locked, loaded and ready to take to the stage in this genre-bending, heart-thumping, mind-expanding performance. It’s time to shift the paradigm, reclaim the narrative and explore what it means to be a Woman of Colour in Ireland through episodes of dance, song, poetry, performance and more. The time is now.

WAKE

THISISPOPBABY returns to Dublin Fringe with the world premiere of WAKE – a rabble-rousing night of gut-punching theatre, soaring spoken word, stomping beats and outrageous circus.

THE WIND THAT SHAKES THE WIG

Former child actress turned teen model, turned drag queen Candy Warhol ventures through the Emerald Isle on a queer crusade to champion the nation’s treasures, icons and ultimately save the masses from heteronormativity.

ANATOMY OF A NIGHT

Nick Nikolaou presents ANATOMY OF A NIGHT, a love letter to the queers, the weirdos, the trailblazers, the night-walkers. Part show, part club night its an exploration of identity through memories from queer and club spaces.

LIVE PODCAST: WHAT DID YOU EAT THIS WEEK?

Join James Kavanagh for a Fringe 2022 live recording of his hit culinary podcast where he speaks to Seema Pankhania of Mob fame.

“HE’S PERFECT”

In Connor Cupple’s show, Dion can’t find the perfect man, so he decides to create his own. With the rules of manhood colliding with Dion’s own world view, he explores what it means to be a man in an increasingly alt-right world and how he (they?) might not be a man at all.

ABSENT THE WRONG

Written by Dylan Coburn Gray, this play is about adoptees, about being the only person in the family photo who isn’t white and not daring to ask why, about families destroyed in the name of The Family, about wondering, searching, loving, losing, fighting, losing again, sometimes winning when all seems lost.

PLATFORMS

Platform Collective are Dublin’s sharpest drag artists and Trans comedians putting the alt-right through the wringer in a biting satire skewering a media landscape that not only enables hate speech but cheers it on.

OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY SORRY

XNTHONY dives into the world of a man the English don’t remember and the Irish will never forget. Ollie’s Army is back for a night of pure carnage, legendary pop anthems and bloody historical re-enactments.

The Rest Rooms

Curated by multidisciplinary artist Áine O’Hara, The Rest Rooms is a creative gathering of hope, joy and togetherness for, by and with disabled, D/deaf, chronically ill and neurodiverse people. The programme of hybrid online and in-person events, hosted by the National Concert Hall, offers a space for anyone who’s exhausted, anyone who needs a rest, and anyone who wants to come together in an atmosphere of communal care, consideration and survival.

ARTIST AT WORK: ANNMARIE CULLEN, SHIVA R JOYCE, COLM MCCREADY, WAR/WAR/WAR

Fringe Lab established ‘Artist at Work’ in 2020. These paid idea development residencies take place across Ireland and internationally over our Festival dates, shining a light on the artistic process and the often invisible work done by artists.

Annmarie Cullen’s Remember That Time? (A Musical) is a moving, heart-warming tale of lost identity and one musician’s journey to reclaim herself and her passion for life.

Shiva R Joyce is working on a project entitled Cartography of otHER, which entails gathering markers for the navigation of otHERing.

Colm McCready’s Scaredy Fat is a morbidly monstrous body horror disco charting Colm’s journey to discovering his body… discovering how bloody terrifying it is. Using video, lip-synching and mess, the play dissects the beauty of big boys, rural queerness and campy horror films.

WAR/WAR/WAR is a theatre-making collective led by Co-Directors Aoife Delany Reade and Anna Doyle. WAR/WAR/WAR will be developing an original dystopian theatre piece Exit Music (For Our World), which premiered as a work-in-progress at Galway Theatre Festival, as well as exploring bioregionalism and eco-theatre through practice based-research.

With such a sparkling array of queer culture to look forward to the only question left, is what are you going to see at the Dublin Fringe Festival 2022?