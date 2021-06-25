Tensions are high in Carrigstown this week as the Will Casey trial is set to take place in Fair City. Viewers of the soap would have seen the relationship of Cristiano and Will in 2019 after the end of his marriage to his on-screen wife Mairead. Will stands accused of causing harm, false imprisonment, and criminal damage to his former partner Cristiano San Martin in the show.

While Covid postponed the court proceedings of the domestic abuse storyline, the case began last night on Irish screens. With anticipation rising towards the beginning of the trial, Will is up to his old ways of trying to manipulate Cristiano, by asking him if he really wants to put everyone through the difficulty of a trial.

Along with this Will has brainwashed his daughter Phoebe into believing that he is innocent which then led to the two convincing Dolores to testify as a potential witness. In Wednesday’s episode, Will enjoyed telling Damien how Dolores agreed to take the stand for him.

Rodrigo Ternevoy who plays Cristiano in the soap sat down with GCN in April to discuss his return to the show and the reaction to his storyline saying “I was overwhelmed and it took me a good few weeks to reply to every single person. I wanted to make sure they knew they were heard and that I cared about them.” Rodrigo at the time said that upon his return he hoped to “see justice for Cristiano.”

In last night’s episode, Cristiano recounted the horrible memories of his relationship with Will whilst giving evidence in court. Enduring a brutal cross-examination by Will’s defense casting doubt on Mariead’s testimony.

Can Will worm his way out of this? Or will viewers see justice being served? The Will Casey trial began in Fair City on June 24th and can be watched on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.