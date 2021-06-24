Queer Irish media content coming your way this Pride week

If the long hiatus from live drag shows has got you down, Kin of Kweens is a much watch piece of queer Irish media. The documentary follows Cork-based drag family Mockie Ah, as the crew embark in a campervan on a weekend tour that turned out to be their last before the pandemic hit.

Haus Mother Candy Warhol introduces us to the drag family and what each brings to the collective. Bringing us behind the scenes, we get to see how drag has helped the queens find one another and themselves.

Candy Warhol appeared on the Ryan Tubridy Show this week to discuss the project. When asked how the crew works, she explained the inclusive ethos of Mockie Ah, saying “I never wanted there to be a hierarchy or a vibe of one queen is better than another. From day one, when we started four years ago, it was everyone is at the same playing field.”

The collective tour in all types of venues across the country, but Candy revealed the group is often found in places people might not expect, “With Mockie Ah, we specifically don’t house the shows in specifically gay bars or queer spaces. I like going to an old man pub and throwing a drag show.”

She explained that when the group first started out, they “would go to this tiny little pub called The Poor Relation in Cork and you would have a string of old men having their Guinness and then 60 or 80 people dressed up like crazy, people of all ages, all genders, all sexualities. All dancing around the place to a Madonna song. I think that’s fabulous.”

Kin of Kweens is part of the RTÉ Player Docland series and will be available to stream on RTE player from this Friday, June 25.

If you’re looking for some queer Irish media as Gaeilge, you’re in luck. TG4’s BLOC released a new series this Tuesday titled Aiteach, Ní Aisteach. The series follows four LGBTQ+ Irish young people, Antóin, Chris, Bláithín and Cian, as they embark on a no holds barred exploration of queer life in Ireland.

Antóin Beag O’Colla is the ‘only gay in the village’ who has returned to his roots in Donegal after four years of living in Dublin, Chris Murphy is a TikTok star and proud gay man who discovered himself through queer music and fashion, Bláithín de Búrca is a queer feminist and self-described ‘ho’ who is sick of dating straight men and Cian O Gríofa is a writer and vlogger who grew up in rural Wicklow where as a young boy he dreamed of being a Drag Queen in the big smoke.

The series touches on everything from Drag to OnlyFans and Foot Fetishes to Frittatas. You can find it now on Youtube and IGTV.