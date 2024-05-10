It's official: Red, White & Royal Blue is getting a sequel

Fans of the much-adored Red, White & Royal Blue film are swooning over the announcement that a sequel is officially in the works.

The news came on Thursday, May 9, during the Amazon MGM Studios panel interview at the Culver Theatre in Los Angeles, which included the main cast and crew of the film.

After an audience member asked about the possibility of a second instalment, Director Matthew López, who co-wrote and directed the first film, casually confirmed the news alongside the cast and crew sharing: “Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel”, before dropping a teaser image onto the screen.

While the audience erupted into squeals of excitement, book author Casey McQuiston added: “Matthew and I are writing it together. And that’s all we can say!”

This much-anticipated sequel follows the first film adaptation, released in July 2023, of the sensational 2019 debut romance novel by Casey McQuiston.

The captivating plot follows the unexpected romance between the US president’s charismatic son, Alex, and the handsome British prince, Henry. The couple tries to keep their relationship a secret during Alex’s mother’s re-election campaign and due to the pressures imposed on Henry by the Royal Family.

Uma Thurman stars as the first female President of the United States in a dreamy alternative reality where an intelligent, progressive Democratic woman won the 2016 US presidential election.

A teaser poster sharing the news reads: “Fancy another slice?” and includes a photo of a cake decorated with tiny British and American flags on either side of a “2” candle. After it was released, fans simply could not contain their excitement.

Since the book did not have a sequel, there is currently no news on the storyline, but fans know it will be as deliciously wonderful as the original since lead actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are returning to their unforgettable roles of US President’s first son Alex (Perez), and handsome British Prince Harry (Galitzine).

In addition to the writers returning to co-write the sequel screenplay, Red, White, & Royal Blue producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce the film, and McQuiston will serve as executive producer.

Fans are losing their wits with excitement, with some sharing: “Screaming at the top of my lungs. I have never been more excited about an announcement in my life” and “Screaming crying throwing up I can’t wait for the sequel”.

