Fans share glowing reviews as Girls Aloud kick off reunion tour with emotional Dublin shows

Girls Aloud kicked off their 2024 reunion tour with two Dublin shows brimming with emotion. Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh took over the 3Arena in the Irish capital on May 17 and 18, delivering on the promise of giving fans a gig they won’t soon forget.

The Girls Aloud Show tour is taking place in memory of bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in September 2021, aged 39, following a battle with cancer. During the concerts, the late singer’s vocals were used on tracks like ‘I’ll Stand By You’ and ‘The Promise’, as images and footage of her played on-screen.

Alongside the tear-jerkers, the beloved group played fan-favourite hits like ‘Love Machine’, ‘Something Kinda Oooh’, ‘Can’t Speak French’ and ‘Jump’ throughout the 20-song set. The show was filled with fabulous costumes, choreography and stage design, and fans took to social media after the fact to share their glowing reviews.

“Incredible night. Incredible show. Sarah would have loved this,” one person wrote. Another described the group as “a glorious pop institution still calling the shots”.

I love Bruce Springsteen, but is he going to fly over Croke Park on a motorbike on Sunday? I think not. As pop comebacks go, #GirlsAloud ‘s Dublin launch was really quite something. pic.twitter.com/PhisgNXQeP — Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) May 17, 2024

Is the entire homosexual community of Dublin at Girls Aloud right now? pic.twitter.com/sQWbCWEum9 — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) May 17, 2024

“What an absolute joy to see @GirlsAloud in Dublin tonight. Spectacular performance and such a moving tribute to Sarah – her presence was felt from start to finish,” a different fan shared on X.

WOW! What a way to kick off #TheGirlsAloudShow . The girls absolutely SMASHED it and that Dublin crowd could not get enough of them💥 They honoured Sarah in the most beautiful way throughout the show. So proud of our girls! Night 2 tonight, so ready💕 pic.twitter.com/B5iIkBRGRE — GirlsAloudUpdates (@Aloud_Updates) May 18, 2024

Someone else said: “What an absolutely brilliant show. Banger after banger of iconic singles and some terrific album cuts. I’m in awe”.

I was living my best life to “Girl Overboard” last night 🤣🙌🙌✨👏🏻💅🪭🪭 thank you @BrookeOConnorxo for capturing it. 🫶❤️#GirlsAloud #Dublin pic.twitter.com/cUx7tOFhXo — Josh (@Joshlovesit87) May 19, 2024

If you can, go see Girls Aloud. Epic concert of banger after banger and a beautiful tribute to Sarah ❤️

The Dublin crowd were on fire tonight. What a night!!! #GirlsAloud pic.twitter.com/b4RCXj8mwD — Lil Dave 🌈 (@slattsDave77) May 18, 2024

The girls had reviews of their own for the gigs, with a post from their official social media reading: “Dublin you were absolutely INCREDIBLE. What a start to the #TheGirlsAloudShow tour”.

Following night two, they added: “Dublin…you did not disappoint. Thanks for all your love”.

Show 1 done 💃 Dublin you were absolutely INCREDIBLE. What a start to the #TheGirlsAloudShow tour 💕💕 📸 @Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/S0HnOzv74o — Girls Aloud (@GirlsAloud) May 17, 2024

Girls Aloud now continue their tour with gigs in Belfast’s SSE Arena on May 20 and 21, before they travel back overseas to cities including Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Liverpool.