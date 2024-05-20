Fans share glowing reviews as Girls Aloud kick off reunion tour with emotional Dublin shows

The band plays two nights in Belfast next, before travelling to cities like Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff and London.

Entertainment . Written by Alice Linehan.

Four members of Girls Aloud on stage during their reunion tour. They wear sparkly costumes and sign and dance with one arm raised about their heads.
Image: Shutterstock via @GirlsAloud on X

Girls Aloud kicked off their 2024 reunion tour with two Dublin shows brimming with emotion. Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh took over the 3Arena in the Irish capital on May 17 and 18, delivering on the promise of giving fans a gig they won’t soon forget.

The Girls Aloud Show tour is taking place in memory of bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in September 2021, aged 39, following a battle with cancer. During the concerts, the late singer’s vocals were used on tracks like ‘I’ll Stand By You’ and ‘The Promise’, as images and footage of her played on-screen. 

Alongside the tear-jerkers, the beloved group played fan-favourite hits like ‘Love Machine’, ‘Something Kinda Oooh’, ‘Can’t Speak French’ and ‘Jump’ throughout the 20-song set. The show was filled with fabulous costumes, choreography and stage design, and fans took to social media after the fact to share their glowing reviews.

“Incredible night. Incredible show. Sarah would have loved this,” one person wrote. Another described the group as “a glorious pop institution still calling the shots”.

 

“What an absolute joy to see @GirlsAloud in Dublin tonight. Spectacular performance and such a moving tribute to Sarah – her presence was felt from start to finish,” a different fan shared on X.

 

Someone else said: “What an absolutely brilliant show. Banger after banger of iconic singles and some terrific album cuts. I’m in awe”.

 

The girls had reviews of their own for the gigs, with a post from their official social media reading: “Dublin you were absolutely INCREDIBLE. What a start to the #TheGirlsAloudShow tour”.

Following night two, they added: “Dublin…you did not disappoint. Thanks for all your love”.

 

Girls Aloud now continue their tour with gigs in Belfast’s SSE Arena on May 20 and 21, before they travel back overseas to cities including Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Liverpool.

