As tickets go on sale, here's why Girls Aloud mean so much to queer fans

Earlier this week, Girls Aloud announced that they will be kicking off their reunion tour in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, and the rapid ticket sales reflect how much this band means to their fans.

Girls Aloud ruled the music scene in the 2000s when the charts were otherwise dominated by male artists. The girl band consisting of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding was a cultural staple for 10 years.

Their fanbase offers a sense of community that feels like chosen family, and the band means the world to many members of the queer community, particularly gay men.

With lyrics like, “I know that love shouldn’t be so hard / And sometimes we’re standing in the dark / But you light up everywhere I go” and “And in my dreams it feels like we aren’t ever gonna fall / We’re safe and sound and we’re untouchable,” some have called ‘Untouchable’ an unofficial queer anthem.

What’s more, in a recent interview with PinkNews, Nadine Coyle talked about the serious side of LGBTQ+ allyship and how she strives to be a better ally, saying, “I would always be willing to be told or directed to be like, what could I actually do? I’m always up for advice on what somebody would think I could be doing more or doing better.”

Earlier this year, rumours of a potential reunion tour started to surface and queer fans have been planning their concert attire ever since. While the reunion feels bittersweet after the loss of an irreplaceable bandmate Sarah Harding who passed away from breast cancer at the age of 39 in 2021, bandmates promise the show will include emotional tributes that celebrate Sarah.

The band will not be releasing any new songs ahead of the tour, so the whole show will be full of nostalgic anthems and their best pop singles like, ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘The Promise’, ‘Love Machine’, ‘Jump’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

Girls Aloud tickets went on presale today Wednesday, November 29 at 9am, and general sale tickets begin on Friday, December 1, with prices ranging from €68 for seated tickets to €241 for the VIP zone.