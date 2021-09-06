Queer community mourns the loss of Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding, only 39 years old when she passed from cancer, was an inspiration to many members of the LGBTQ+ community, some of whom are now paying tribute to her on social media.

Following the lead of many celebrities such as Boy George, Davina McCall, Alesha Dixon, Oritsé Williams and Geri Horner, fans are pouring out their heartfelt condolences on Twitter.

💔Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer. The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3Muq6w1BqL — Oritsé Williams (@Oritse) September 5, 2021

Boy George wrote:

“Such sad news. My thoughts are with Sarah’s family and the band. Yes, I was bitchy about Girls Aloud and Sarah confronted me in Moscow and we had a fantastic chat. I loved her spirit. She was beautiful and we shared a cab after landing in London. Gutted by this awful news.”

Many fans commented on her bright presence and offered condolences to Sarah’s loved ones.

There’s sadly a new star in the sky tonight that is shining brightly. — PR (@PZR311067) September 5, 2021

The Instagram message from Sarah’s mother read:

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.

– Marie x”

I’m truly at a loss for words. Sarah’s beautiful spirit will live on forever!

Girls Aloud we’re fundamental in shaping the person I am today and Sarah really proved you can see the light and fun in life.

Sending so much love & support to Sarah’s family! ❤️

RIP Sarah Harding 🌹 pic.twitter.com/jHvU30DicX — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) September 5, 2021

The singer rose to fame in 2002 on the TV talent show, Popstars: The Rivals, where she and her bandmates, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole, were voted into what would become the iconic Girls Aloud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

The group went on to see great success, garnering many diehard fans with amazing singles such as ‘Sound of the Underground’, ‘Love Machine’ and ‘Jump’ before announcing their split in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Coyle (@nadinecoyle)

Sarah Harding will be remembered as much for her amazing career as for her shining personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Maria Roberts (@lilcola)