ABBA fans rejoice as supergroup make grand return with new album and virtual concert

While covers albums have been great and all, fans are going wild over the news that the legendarily iconic ABBA are making one hell of a return!

Not content with blowing people’s mind with the news of Voyage – an album packed with brand spanking new music, they’re also creating a virtual concert which will see digital versions of the foursome play the hits – check out those motion capture suits!

What do you think of the new look everyone? 💥 @ABBA are back with #ABBAVoyage, a brand-new album and revolutionary concert 💥 For the concert, the band have been digitised using state-of-the-art motion capture technology, designed by @ILMVFX! https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/PRV2Ww1qqC — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

As Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid share, “It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors.

“To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!

“To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting – it’s time for a new journey to begin.

“We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before.”

With their return songs ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ sounding like classic ABBA, expect tickets for their virtual show to fly out the door.

Bjorn added, “The Voyage project has injected new life into us in more ways than one. So, again, thanks for waiting! We hope to see you in the ABBA Arena and yes – see – because we have infused a good deal of our souls into those avatars. It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’re back.”