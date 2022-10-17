Learn how to keep your home safe this Fire Safety Week

Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives! No matter which way you look at it, it’s true and we try and remind people of this immensely important point every October during Fire Safety Week. It has such importance and potential to save your life that it featured for the first time in the 2022 National Census.

There’s a widely held belief that if your home catches fire, the smell of smoke will wake you up. Nothing could be further from the truth as inhaling smoke and other toxic gases can put you in a deeper sleep. Brain death occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen for as little as three minutes.

A working smoke alarm buys you time by alerting you to the presence of smoke and giving you a chance to escape from injury and potentially death. If you haven’t got a working smoke alarm, consider fitting one today. If you do have a smoke alarm, remember to check it and make sure it’s in good working order (you can test them by simply pressing the test button with the handle tip of a floor brush).

The Dublin Fire Brigade, in conjunction with National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), is working with a number of groups to supply and fit Smoke Detectors in homes throughout the community. 2,000 detectors have been supplied and fitted to date, and there are hopes to expand on this and install between 2,500-3,000 smoke detectors in people’s homes throughout Dublin in 2023.

Are you using candles during the longer evenings? NEVER EVER leave a candle unattended in a room, not even for a minute. Unfortunately this is something we see way too often and unattended candles have been the cause of devastating and fatal fires in the home. pic.twitter.com/1bApYZIbxM — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 8, 2022

Since this week is about creating awareness around fire safety, here is what you should know to be better prepared to protect yourself from fire.

The two main areas of the home where fires occur are the living room and the kitchen, but there has been a growing trend in bedroom fires. A number of these bedroom fires have been identified as coming from hair-styling tools left close to bedlinen and carpets while still hot, which result in fire. Another source, which is becoming more prevalent, is smartphones, electronic scooters and tablets being charged overnight, resulting in the device overheating and subsequently going on fire.

#WillItWorkWednesday 💨 Most of us have a smoke alarm…. ✅ But is it working? ⚪ Push that button ! ⌚ Takes a second, can save lives pic.twitter.com/gh7SaU8MRM — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 28, 2022

In order to reduce the risk of fire in your home, you only need to make simple changes in your routine. Here’s what we can do.

Be mindful of candles

Keeping candles away from windows and curtains and extinguishing them when leaving the room is one way to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Check your plugs and cables

Checking electrical appliances to make sure that the electrical cables and plugs are in good condition and not overloading is another simple step to prevent a fire from occurring. Switching off your televisions and devices at the end of the night is also advisable – not to mention it saves energy!

Nights are drawing in and candles make for a cosy atmosphere 🕯️Keep candles away from pets and flammable materials like textiles 💡LED candles are far safer #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/XHqZu7ECWS — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 30, 2022

Plan in advance

Have a plan for the elderly or vulnerable people in your household. Have all emergency numbers ready to call in the event of a fire. Remember 112 or 999 in an emergency.

Close before you doze

Finally, the simplest fire safety tip is to close all doors to the kitchen and living area at night. Closed doors can reduce fire growth, limit damage to your home, keep temperatures down, and may even save your life. Check out the “Close before you doze” campaign to see just how effective this can be.

Keep these few tips in mind and your home will be better protected and your loved ones safe from fire.