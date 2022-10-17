Monkeypox vaccines now available to book through HSE

Monkeypox vaccines are now available to book through the HSE as of Monday, October 17. According to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC), there have been 198 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in Ireland since the outbreak commenced earlier this year.

Those able to avail of the service include gay and bisexual men as well as Transgender people who meet any of the following criteria:

Has been diagnosed with a bacterial STI in the past six months

Has been diagnosed with genital herpes for the first time in the past six months

Has had three or more sexual partners in the past three months

Has had group sex in the past six months

Has had sex in a sex-on-premises venue in the past six months

At no stage will people be asked to confirm or prove their eligibility, nor will they be asked about their sexual practices or sexual history. The criteria simply allow those concerned to self-assess their risk and decide if they would benefit from the jab. Patients may be asked for their PPS number, but supplying this information is optional as vaccines are available regardless of whether or not a person has a PPS number, and regardless of immigration status.

For those who have already received their first dose of the monkeypox vaccine, the second dose can be booked online through the HSE portal. It is advised that the second dose be administered four weeks after the first, and patients should inform their vaccinators of the details of their previous injection. At present, the vaccine is not deemed necessary for those who have had a monkeypox infection before.

Over 18s who meet the above criteria can book monkeypox vaccines online through the HSE portal. Those between 16 and 18 years old can book appointments by calling HSE Live on 1800 700 700.

11 monkeypox vaccination centres have been opened across Ireland, specifically in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Wexford and Portlaoise, in order to facilitate administration. It is estimated that between 6,000 and 13,000 people will benefit from the jab, and the HSE maintains that vaccinations for high-priority groups will be completed by the end of the year.

For more information on monkeypox and the vaccine, visit the MPOWER website.