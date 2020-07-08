HIV Positive patient in remission following breakthrough medical trial

A man with HIV has gone into remission after taking part in a breakthrough medical study.

The 34 year-old Brazilian man was first diagnosed with HIV in 2012. He was given a treatment of antiretroviral therapy along with a host of other medications for 48 weeks.

57 weeks later HIV DNA could not be found in his cells and his HIV tests were also coming back negative.

Despite this breakthrough, experts told PinkNews that they were only wearily calling it a “cure” for HIV.

Dr Andrea Savarino of the Institute of Health in Italy told the U.K. AIDS organization Aidsmap that this case was extremely interesting and it may boost further research for a cure.

“The antibody response decreased over time if the antibody decreases, it is possible that the virus has stopped its repetition,” he said.

“The result is highly likely not to be reproducible,” he added, before describing the case as “preliminary” result. The other four patients did not rebound.

This is not the first time someone who previously tested positive for HIV has gone into remission. Twelve years ago, the ‘Berlin patient’ went into remission after receiving a bone marrow transplant to treat leukaemia.

Since then, a London man has also gone into remission due to a bone marrow transplant.

Meanwhile, a new drug for HIV Positive people was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The medication is intended to combat drug resistance in “heavily treatment-experienced” HIV Positive people, according to the drug maker ViiV.

The drug – fostemsavir – is used in combination with other antiretroviral medicines to help those whose treatments are not working either because of intolerance, safety or resistance.

“There is a small group of heavily treatment-experienced adults living with HIV who are not able to maintain viral suppression with currently available medication and, without effective new options, are at great risk of progressing to AIDS,” Deborah Waterhouse, CEO of ViiV, said.