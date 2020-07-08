The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever comes home with an online event raising vital funds for Women's Aid

‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ brings all the Cathys out there home for a very special online dance celebration to raise vital funds for Women’s Aid.

In 2019, around 200 aspiring dancers and Kate Bush fans gathered in Fairview Park to raise €1,100 for Women’s Aids. As a result of COVID-19, the annual event this year will be turned into a fun online celebration.

Event organisers Joey Kavanagh and Sinead Keane shared their excitement for future celebrations, “The last few months have been challenging, to say the least. We’re disappointed not to be able to gather in person on the wiley, windy moors for the fourth Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event this year, but we are so excited to attempt a digital version of the event to tide us over until we can twirl en masse in our red dresses next year. We hope you will join us for a dance and support the work of Women’s Aid in ending violence towards women and girls.”

On Thursday, July 9, at seven o’clock, Kate Bush fans and lookalikes are welcome to join a virtual dance class where the iconic Wuthering Heights Dance moves are being taught. But don’t fret if you can’t join on the day, the workshop will be available online afterwards.

Following the online dance workshops, people can submit their best Wuthering Heights Dance routines and be a part of an exciting video collage. This will be released on Saturday, July 13, and feature a beautiful rendition of Kate Bush’s hit song by Dublin Based singer Clodagh Long.

All proceeds for this unique celebration of Wuthering Heights Day go towards Women’s Aid. Since 1974, they have been a leading national organisation working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children. So far an exceptional €800 has been raised towards supporting this crucial service.

We've raised €800 for @Womens_Aid with our online edition of #WutheringDublin. If you would like to register / donate and join us for Thursday's dance class, where the amazing Eve Kerton will guide us through Kate's iconic choreography, here's the link: https://t.co/dkMheuMaNf pic.twitter.com/5padvZCykA — Joey Kavanagh (@JoeEekHavana) July 7, 2020

Tickets for the event are free and available over on this link to Eventbrite.