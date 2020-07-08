WATCH: New teaser for queer show 'We Are Who We Are' from 'Call Me By Your Name' director released

The latest teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO drama We Are Who We Are was dropped yesterday and showcases the beautiful Italian scenery.

We Are Who We Are is the most recent silver screen project from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Interestingly, both pieces are set in Italy and feature a gay male lead.

The show focuses on two American kids who live in a US military base in Italy while dealing with the typical issues of adolescence – friendship, first love and identity.

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as Fraser Wilson, a shy 14 year-old who moved from New York with his mothers. He begins a new friendship with Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamon), who everyone suspects of being his girlfriend.

However, Fraser is actually missing a boy from back home and he also reportedly strikes up a romance with an older soldier.

Chloë Sevigny is one of the show’s more high-profile stars, and plays one of Fraser’s mothers, alongside Alice Braga. Kid Cudi also makes an appearance as Caitlin’s dad.

The eight-part series will premier on HBO and HBO Max in September and was first announced in July of 2019 through a series of Instagram stills.

Guadagnino is also working on a sequel to Call Me By Your Name – entitled Find Me – and both Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer expressed interest in reprising their roles back in April. Little else is known about the project as of yet.

Guadagnino remains a busy man though. In April he found a writer for his adaptation of The Lord of the Flies and in May it was announced that he would be directing the new Scarface remake (which was written by the Coen brothers).

For now, though, enjoy the short and scenic 20-second teaser trailer for HBO’s We Are Who We Are.