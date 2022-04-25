History made with first same-sex marriage in British Antarctic Territory

Two stewards of the RSS Sir David Attenborough married yesterday, April 24, becoming the first same-sex couple to wed in British Antarctic Territory.

The pair tied the knot in the company of 30 fellow crew members from the Polar research ship, with the ceremony taking place at British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) Rothera Research Station.

This marks a truly fitting start to their marriage considering their two decades of seafaring together across the globe.

💍 Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter have officially become the first same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory. ❄️ It's safe to say they didn't get cold feet! 🏳️‍🌈 Here's a sneak peek into their history-making wedding ceremony. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/H2dDaEFyU4 — Openly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Openly) April 25, 2022

“Antarctica is such an incredible place,” said Stephen Carpenter who hails from Caerphilly in Wales, one half of the newlywed couple. “We have been together for 20 years but now we’ve both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot! We’ve even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings.”

Indeed, the engravings on their wedding bands read ’67 34’ S 68 08’ W’, the precise location of their intimate ceremony, although they plan to celebrate more lavishly with friends and family in Spain later this year.

We’re delighted to wish BAS’ Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter luck on their upcoming wedding which will be the first same-sex marriage in British Antarctic Territory. Their big day will mark a historic step for diversity and inclusion in polar science ❄️🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/eeFJ9cGK6w pic.twitter.com/qOr7Jn9lOR — British Antarctic Survey (@BAS_News) April 21, 2022

“We’re both very proud to be the first same-sex marriage to happen in British Antarctic Territory,” added Stephen’s now-husband, Eric Bourne from Rochford, Essex. “BAS is such a welcoming and accepting employer, and we feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together.”

Eric has been working for BAS for three years now, and when Stephen got onboard (both literally and figuratively) last year, the pair decided it was time to them to become legally tied.

💕 It was love at frost sight! ❄️ 💍 This weekend, 'RRS Sir David Attenborough' crewmembers Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter will become the first same-sex couple to ever marry in the British Antarctic Territory. Congratulations Eric and Stephen. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AYjkgiqFTu — Openly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Openly) April 22, 2022

The ceremony was performed on the RRS Sir David Attenborough’s helideck by the ship’s Master and BAT Magistrate, Captain Will Whatley.

“It was such an honour to be officiating Eric and Steve’s wedding,” he said. “The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day. I am very proud of the inclusive culture within the British Antarctic Survey and across the Polar Regions. I am thrilled for them both and wish them all the very best.”

Stephen and Eric’s wedding follows the 2016 reform of British Antarctic Territory marriage law which updated paperwork to allow for same-sex marriages, as well as making it easier to arrange marriages in the Territory. Their marriage will be registered with the BAT government based in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.