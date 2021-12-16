France's Senate votes in favour of LGBTQ+ 'conversion therapy' ban

In a historic moment for celebration, France’s MPs voted December 14 on a ‘conversion therapy’ ban. The bill was approved with 305 voting in favour and 28 against.

According to France’s ban, a person could be jailed for up to two years and fined €30,000 if they are found to be practising conversion therapy, and perpetrators will face tougher sentences if minors or vulnerable adults are involved.

France has now adopted a ban on conversion therapy with 308 votes for the ban ! Conversion therapy is now illegal in France 🇫🇷❤️ — Frenchie 🇫🇷 (@frenchtom34) December 8, 2021

“Being yourself is not a crime,” said France’s Equality Minister Elisabeth Moreno, adding that ‘conversion therapies’ were “unbearable attacks on human integrity”.

“Homosexuality and Trans-identity are not diseases that can be cured,” said Moreno. “There is nothing to cure.”

The heavily discredited practise seeks to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Determined as harmful and ineffective by The American Medical Association,’ conversion therapy’ can include talk therapy, hypnosis, electrical shocks, and fasting.

The American Psychiatric Association states that the advancement of ‘conversion therapy’ may cause social harm by disseminating unscientific views about sexual orientation.

The #LGBTQ community has another win: The French parliament voted to ban conversion therapy yesterday! 🎉 Félicitations France! 🎉https://t.co/dxUHDR5KMx — NCLR – National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) December 15, 2021

In lieu of the monumental news, LGBTQ+ activists and human rights groups celebrated over social media.

Additions and edits to the law will now be discussed in a joint committee before it can be passed into effect in France.

The decision comes days after Canada passed a similar ban. This leaves many LGBTQ+ communities in other parts of the world heavily criticising their own governments for not having such bare-minimum legislation in place.

No years of delay. No endless debates. No consultations. No loopholes. No allowances for transphobes and homophobes. Just action to end abuse against LGBTQIA+ people. France showing leadership while the UK lags behind.#rienàguérir #BanConversionTherapy @trussliz @MinFreerHMG https://t.co/MaRZ6UgUk2 — BanConversionTherapy (@BanCTorg) December 15, 2021

France, Canada, and Chile all banned conversion therapy. Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/pea3aoxVpF — wintermelon™ 태멜 (@ChaosIsMel) December 9, 2021

With the current legislative momentum to better protect LGBTQ+ rights, we hope to see more countries promptly follow suit.