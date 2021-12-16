Help rescue LGBTQ+ Afghans through this fundraiser

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, human rights organisations worldwide have feared for the safety of the country’s population. LGBTQ+ Afghans are particularly vulnerable, and for those looking for a way to help, activist Nemat Sadat has set up a fundraiser to help remove queer people from the unsafe environment.

Through the fundraiser, Sadat and his team of volunteers are working to evacuate over 800 LGBTQ+ Afghans, helping them to reach a neighbouring country where they can rebuild their lives and plan their relocation to an accepting society.

Homosexuality has long been illegal in Afghanistan, but under Taliban rule, there is zero tolerance for LGBTQ+ people. In November, a Canadian NGO, Rainbow Railroad, revealed that there is a kill list circulating, listing members of the country’s queer community.

According to Sadat, since the fall of Kabul on August 16, LGBTQ+ people have been abducted, tortured and killed by the Taliban. Neighbours of queer folk have reported them to officials to gain social credit, family members have been threatened and murdered, and house searches have been conducted to find those on the kill list.

LGBT Ireland spoke out in support of the fundraiser, saying: “In recent months we have been inspired by the work of activist Nemat Sadat and his efforts to find a pathway to safety for LGBTQ+ Afghans seeking to evacuate Afghanistan and Pakistan and rebuild their lives free of fear of persecution, abduction, torture, and murder.

“Please consider donating to Nemat’s fundraiser to help LGBTQ+ Afghans escape the oppression of the Taliban regime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LGBT Ireland (@lgbtireland_ie)

Sadat explained through the GoFundMe page that money raised will be used to “help [LGBTQ+ Afghans] get passports, visas to neighbouring countries, pay for the passage out of the country, for housing accommodations, and to pay for airplane tickets to their final destination once they have received humanitarian visas.”

Any leftover money will be divided between all the evacuees to help them start their new lives.

In the latest update issued on November 25, Nemat stated: “As of today, we’ve helped dozens to escape Afghanistan. Three LGBT Afghan asylum seekers on my list have reached the UK, seven are in UAE and awaiting transfer to the US and seven are in Iran and more than 55 in Pakistan and they have pending asylum cases to Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, and/or the United Kingdom.”

To support Nemat’s work and help LGBTQ+ Afghan refugees, donate to or share his fundraiser here.