Dublin Pride 2022 will be carbon neutral and more fabulous than ever

Dublin Pride has outlined its plans for an eco-friendly carbon neutral year ahead and announced its partnership with Native Events, Ireland’s leading sustainable events consultancy.

“We are really excited to work with Dublin Pride who have inspired us with their determination and value set for climate action and justice,” said Megan Best, CEO of Native Events.

“Rising to the climate crisis is a serious challenge but we have a number of fantastic tools and carbon calculators that will help us to deliver the climate neutrality mission for Pride 2022.”

The two organisations have joined forces to implement a Smart Power Plan for the year ahead using ZAP Concepts event power tool. This tool will allow Dublin Pride to accurately track their power requirements and plan accordingly to eliminate excess, thereby reducing the festival’s energy consumption, diesel usage and carbon emissions.

Dublin Pride will not be the first Pride Festival to work with ZAP Concepts, and in fact, the tool boasts a reduction of 64% of overall carbon dioxide and equivalent emissions from Pride events.

To aid in their mission to reduce environmental impact across the organisation, the wider festival community and their partner organisations, Dublin Pride will also be making use of the best practice carbon calculation tool from Julie’s Bicycle EU, a creative climate charity. This calculation tool is developed specifically for arts, cultural and events organisations and produces an analysis of their CO2 emissions.

“LGBTQ+ people and other marginalised communities are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis,” explains Jed Dowling, CEO of Dublin Pride. “As a human rights organisation and Ireland’s second-largest festival, it’s our responsibility to lead the way for the LGBTQ+ community and the events industry.”

The organisation has committed to reducing its carbon footprint while offsetting residual emissions in a number of areas as outlined in their Climate Action Policy, under commitment, engagement, carbon emissions, energy, transport, waste management, water, procurement, biodiversity, reporting and policy review.