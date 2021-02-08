Documentary about the Free Britney movement shines a light on misogynistic media landscape

The campaign to Free Britney Spears has taken centre stage with the release of the documentary ‘Framing Britney’ by the New York Times.

While the documentary discussed Britney’s current situation involving her conservatorship and the Free Britney movement, the biggest takeaway for many was her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated for three years calling it quits in 2002.

In November of 2002, Timberlake launched his solo career and created huge media buzz with the music video for ‘Cry Me A River’.

In the video, a Britney look-a-like plays his love interest as he sings lyrics such as “It wasn’t like you only talked to him,” making everyone think that Britney had cheated on Justin.

Shortly after, Justin appeared on a number of radio interviews where he kept talking about having sex with Britney.

This gave rise to a narrative to what the documentary describes as Justin being portrayed as the “school quarterback” with Britney being condemned as the “high school slut” responsible for their break-up.

Many who watched the documentary shared their thoughts on Justin’s conduct.

“Justin Timberlake has done a lot of sh*t that he needs to apologize for, but his treatment of Britney is at the top of the list,” one Twitter user wrote. “I want a public apology, and acknowledgement of the harm he’s done.”

Well, I watched the Britney doc and unfortunately my takeaway is that our entire society is a humiliating, violently misogynist failure and I'm ashamed of a media culture that, for decades, villainized her for money and sport, conditioning us to think it was funny. #FreeBritney — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 7, 2021

Justin Timberlake cheated on his wife on camera and the media focused on that for half a day. Britney showed cleavage at the age of 18 and the media harassed her ever since. #FramingBritneySpears — TheRebelGay (@TheRebelGay) February 6, 2021

Watching this Britney doc and YES 2021 in the year we publicly acknowledge that Justin Timberlake LAUNCHED HIS CAREER BY SLUT-SHAMING BRITNEY. He completely capitalized on their private relationship. Dickhole. #FramingBritneySpears — Lady from the Poconos (@ladypocono) February 6, 2021

Never forget Justin Timberlake launched his solo career by throwing Britney under the bus & Janet Jackson soon after 🤬 #FramingBritneySpears — Timothée’s sequin harness (@tcke88) February 6, 2021

I’m watching #FramingBritneySpears and I said this 20 years ago and I’ll say it again….Justin Timberlake is trash. Unfortunately he’s a white straight male who will continue to get a hall pass for his bullshit. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/q6G4bz2wil — N△NCY L ‎ (@xonancy) February 6, 2021

Many have also been reacting to the misogynistic nature in which the media and paparazzi treated Britney. In the 2000s, Britney was the centre of a media storm with paparazzi invaded her privacy and demonised her as a mother.

HOW IS IT LEGAL FOR OLD MEN TO ASK A TEENAGER ABOUT HER BREATS ON NATIONAL TELEVISION #FreeBritney

Framing Britney Spears — it’s lindsay bitch (@lesbogomez) February 6, 2021

Watching this Britney Spears doc… Can you imagine an interviewer asking a woman if she’s a virgin today?! Disgusting. #FramingBritneySpears — Sara Mae (@MsSaraMae) February 6, 2021

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her Father Jamie for 13 years. Many who watched the documentary questioned the court’s decision to allow the conservatorship to continue for so long with one commentator in the documentary questioning if the same would happen to a man in the United States.

The documentary highlights an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003 where Sawyer seemed to justify a quote from the former Governer of Maryland’s wife Kendel Ehrlich, who said she would shoot Britney Spears if she had the chance. “Oh, that’s horrible. That’s really bad,” Spears said in response to the quote. “Because of the example to kids and how hard it is to be a parent,” Sawyer counters.

yo britney spears is really actually being held hostage i thought the internet was just being dramatic — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) February 6, 2021

“I wish I personally knew better then,” Terron Moore tweeted. “It’s nothing short of terrifying to see so clearly laid out what we as a culture did to this woman who absolutely didn’t deserve any of it.”

For the moment, ‘Framing Britney’ which airs on FX and Hulu in the US, is unavailable to watch in Ireland without the use of a VPN service.