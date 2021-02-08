Drogheda LGBTQ Support Group launch ABC'S of LGBTQ Workshops

From Saturday, 13 February, the Drogheda LGBTQ Support Group are launching a series of online zoom workshops to support the community. The first two workshops are presented in association with ShoutOut and will cover the ABCs of LGBTQ+.

The first session will cover the amazing work that ShoutOut does in secondary schools to combat bullying and raise awareness. It will also cover LGBTQIAP+ acronyms and definitions, and include examples of openly LGBTQ+ people. There will also be a space to ask questions, where all queries are welcome.

Week two will be held on Saturday, 27 February at 12 pm. In this session, the workshop will explain gender identity, sexual orientation, gender expression, and draw on personal experiences to offer insight and advice. It will also outline the correct language around trans identity and transition, looking also at they/them pronouns and intersex identities, and giving a guide “to one of the less understood parts of the LGBTQIAP+ community.” This class will be followed once again by a Q&A where any question is welcome.

Booking for these workshops is essential and you can secure a space by emailing [email protected]

Drogheda LGBTQ Support Group was set up in 2015 by Peter James Nugent with the aim to bring awareness and support to Drogheda’s queer community and its surrounding areas. Currently, they run an online zoom support group every Thursday evenings from 7pm. The groups are there to provide peer and link supports along with information and leaflets. Booking is essential for these support groups. You can email your details to [email protected]

Also in that neck of the woods, wellbeing workshops are being run by Outcomers Drogheda for people aged 18 and over. These workshops will also cover a wide range of topics, each will have their own unique theme related to the wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and each will be facilitated by expert professionals.