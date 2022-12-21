Award-winning LGBTQ+ musical Fun Home to debut in Dublin

The Gate Theatre will present the Irish premiere of the beloved Tony Award-winning LGBTQ+ musical, Fun Home, in the summer of 2023!
The play directed by Róisín McBrinn was adapted from the acclaimed graphic novel by queer icon Alison Bechdel. It follows Alison, a successful graphic novelist who is confronting her family’s past.
After the sudden loss of her father, Alison is forced to face some long-hidden family secrets. The audience gets to meet the protagonist’s loving, albeit dysfunctional, family who helps her better understand their dynamic and herself in moving new ways.
The production features Alison as her past and present selves. Her childhood memories playing in the family’s funeral home merge with her time as a college student coming out and finding her first love, and also her adult life and career.
Fun Home has won five Tony Awards in the categories of Best Musical and Best Original Score. With music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Lisa Kron, the plot is sure to appeal to LGBTQ+ audiences.
Tickets are available for purchase now from the Gate Theatre with special pricing available. Anyone aged 30 and under qualifies for €20 tickets running on performances after July 6.
In addition to Fun Home, the Gate Theatre’s upcoming productions include The New Electric Ballroom and The Price.
The former, by Enda Walsh, tells the story of two sisters who relive a formative night of their youth in a play described as heartbreaking and hopeful. It stars Barbara Brennan and Jane Brennan, and it will open on Tuesday, February 28.
The Price by Arthur Miller is a compelling family drama depicting the relationship of two estranged brothers – a police officer and a surgeon – who meet to settle their father’s estate. The drama directed by Olivier Award-winner Conleth Hill opens on Tuesday, April 18.
