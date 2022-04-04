The Black Queer Book Club and the Small Trans Library are proud to present Luxury, a fundraiser that will be hosted in the IMMA Pavilion on April 9.

What can you expect from this fundraising event? An evening of food, dancing and drinks along with an exclusive visit from the critically acclaimed author Shola von Reinhold, in honour of the Creme de la Creme trans safe house.

Guests can also expect to be serenaded by the sounds of DJ GAWDX. All those in attendance will enjoy complimentary food and drink. The theme of the night is Luxury… So get your best clothes and go all out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Queer Book Club (@black.queerbookclub)

All proceeds will go directly to the Creme de la Creme House of Fame Foundation in support of their efforts to open a second trans safe house in Imo State, Nigeria.

Creme de la Creme has already successfully opened two safe houses in other parts of Nigeria (Abuja and Lagos). These safe houses provide security, healthcare support, and training and education to our trans siblings there.

The Black Queer Book Club is a community-led collective and safe space based in Ireland created by black queer people for black queer people to read, discuss and grow in a friendly and supportive community. They explain, “This is a space where our narratives are given due consideration. Oh…and we read books and sometimes kiki together at events.”

The Small Trans Library is an autonomous trans lending library and community support service operating in Dublin and Glasgow. They have a small lending library of physical books and run events, reading clubs and a mutual aid fund for struggling trans people on the island of Ireland

This event has been made possible with incredible support from TENI, Dublin Pride, and the SPICE project which is also run by The Irish Museum of Modern Art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Queer Book Club (@black.queerbookclub)

Check out this link for more information and tickets to this gorgeous fundraiser from Black Queer Book Club and Small Trans Library.