Predicting the future of LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU post Eternals

Pop culture guru David Ferguson is back, taking a look at what the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) might have in store for queer representation in the wake of Eternals.

Earlier this year, I speculated on what Marvel Phase 4 would have in store for us in relation to LGBTQ+ representation. Now with some of the things I discussed having hit the screen, it’s worth checking in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Note: Spoilers if you have not seen Loki Season One or Eternals!

Loki (2021)

While Loki’s sexuality has yet to play out on the big screen, his bisexuality was confirmed in the first season of his TV show. He is asked about his romantic history by a female variant of his, called Slyvia. “How about you? You’re a prince. Must have been would-be princesses? Or perhaps another prince?”

The trickster replies “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.” It wasn’t really developed much more than that but it is still an important step especially as Loki is considered one of the major characters in the MCU.

With Season 2 already in production, is it safe to assume his bisexuality might be a bigger conversation?

Eternals (2021)

I mentioned in my last article on representation that with Thor: Love And Thunder being pushed back, the first major LGBTQ+ character would be in Eternals. Phastos, one of the Eternals, played by Brian Tyree Henry, would be a gay character. His husband would be played by the LGBTQ+ actor, Haaz Sleiman.

Now I’ll be honest here, I wasn’t holding up much hope for anything deep to happen here but this movie really surprised me. The relationship between the characters was wonderfully portrayed both in the script and in the excellent acting of Henry and Sleiman. The characters (with their son) are shown as a proper family (which is part of a larger theme of family in what I consider and underrated movie). The only issue that other Eternals have with the relationship is that Phastos’ husband is mortal while he is immortal and the issues surrounding that. Oh and that kiss was indeed very moving!

As most Marvel movies eventually spawn a sequel, an Eternals 2 bodes well for more LGBTQ+ representation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Doctor Strange’s sequel will see the return of The Scarlet Witch. (I’m moving on to the speculation portion btw). This could see some further developments in relation to her children (Tommy and Billy) who are both LGBTQ+ in the comics.

I won’t go into the comic book storylines here as Disney may see fit to adapt them in the MCU and some people may want to be surprised. Also, confirmed to appear is America Chavez, another character who is LGBTQ+ in the comics, who will be played by Xochitl Gomez.

There’s more storyline speculation to be had but they could be spoilers!

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

As I discussed earlier, this movie was pushed back but in the meantime it has been confirmed that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will have an LGBTQ+ storyline in this sequel to Thor: Ragnorak.

With that the speculation is over! I have to say I am even more positive about LGBTQ+ representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe future, especially after digging into all the details.

